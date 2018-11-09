Eagles of Death Metal are showing the ability to roll with the punches, turning the onetime Axl Rose-diss "Pigeons of Shit Metal" into the title of their new covers collection.

Some fans may remember the ill-fated tour pairing of Eagles of Death Metal and Guns N' Roses back in 2006, which ended with the Jesse Hughes-led band exiting the trek early with an Axl Rose jab to boot, but time has taken the sting out of that interaction, with singer Jesse Hughes not only naming his new covers set "Pigeons of Shit Metal," but also covering Guns N' Roses to boot ("It's So Easy" kicks off the 10-track collection).

In addition to GN'R, Hughes and his special guests take on a wide array of acts with their covers set, performing songs from such legendary acts as AC/DC (High Voltage medley), the Ramones ("Beat on the Brat") and the Pixies ("Gouge Away"). The set also finds the band borrowing from Queens of the Stone Age catalog (we don't think Josh Homme would mind), with performances of "Go With the Flow," "Gonna Leave You" and "Long Slow Goodbye."

This limited edition LP will be issued with a special reverse board jacket featuring cover art by Josh Homme along with the full color inner sleeve featuring artwork and liner notes. The vinyl-only set comes in five different colors, with fans being able to choose between the traditional black, glow-in-the-dark, neon pink, cyan blue and milky clear vinyl with a splatter pattern. Only 500 copies will be released and ordering two ensures you get at least two different colored LPs chosen at random.

See the full track listing below and place your orders here.

Eagles of Death Metal Present: Pigeons of Shit Metal Covers Album Artwork + Track Listing

01 – “It’s So Easy” (Guns N Roses cover)

02 – “Beat On The Brat” (the Ramones cover)

03 – “Gouge Away” (Pixies cover)

04 – “So Alive” (Love and Rockets cover)

05 – “High Voltage (medley)” (AC/DC cover)

06 – “Go With The Flow” (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

07 – “The Hunger” (The Distillers cover)

08 – “Abracadabra” (Steve Miller Band cover)

09 – “Gonna Leave You” (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

10 – “Long Slow Goodbye” (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)