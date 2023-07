Meshuggah is heading back to North America this Fall, hitting the road with special guests In Flames and Whitechapel.

As a Loudwire subscriber, you have first dibs on tickets before they go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10AM.

Use code LWMESHUGGAH to get your tickets now before the presale ends on Thursday at 10PM.

GET TICKETS

Brought to you in partnership with Live Nation.