Eddie Money Reveals Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer Diagnosis

Veteran rocker Eddie Money has revealed that he was diagnosed last fall with stage 4 esophageal cancer. The musician, who also stars on the family reality series, Real Money, for AXS TV, will detail the diagnosis during an upcoming episode of the series.

Money learned of his diagnosis while filming the series’ second season and the six remaining episodes of the second season are expected to delve into more of the singer’s cancer and the effects that it has on his family. The episode revealing Eddie’s cancer diagnosis will air on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:30PM ET on AXS-TV.

“I thought I was going in to get a checkup, and he told me that I got cancer,” revealed Money. His wife Laurie added, “it’s in his esophagus, the top of his stomach … and it’s also spread to his liver.”

The vocalist added, “It hit me really, really hard. I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody. It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody.” He continued, “Not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands. But you know what? I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”