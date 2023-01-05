It’s not unusual for the children of revered musicians to become musicians, too.

Just look at Jay Weinberg, Jakob Dylan, Norah Jones, Austin Dickinson, Dweezil Zappa, Chelsea Tyler, Joey Armstrong and Kofi Baker for proof that plenty of kids become professional chips off the old musical block.

It's far rarer, however, to see two generations of artists performing in the same group at the same time. Yet, as the following picks demonstrate, it can certainly happen.

Whether they started a new project or amended an already established one, here are 10 times rock and metal parents and children were a part of the same band.

10 Rock + Metal Bands Featuring a Parent + Their Child[ren] The family that plays together, stays together.