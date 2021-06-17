Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert ‘Absolutely’ Should Happen Says Wolfang

Wolfgang Van Halen told radio DJ Eddie Trunk that although he currently does not have plans to organize a tribute concert for his late father, Eddie Van Halen, it "absolutely" should happen at some point.

The legendary Van Halen guitarist died in October of last year, which was met with an overwhelming response from the music community as countless individuals paid tribute to the revolutionary. Wolfgang even released his own music tribute via a touching and personal music video for his debut solo song, "Distance," which appears as the final track off his recently released Mammoth WVH album.

There was also a nod to the icon during the Grammys' 'In Memoriam' segment, which drew criticism from Wolfgang after he turned down the invite to play Eddie's classic solo, "Eruption," during the awards ceremony.

Still, no full-blown onstage tribute event has taken place, though that could change in time.

"I definitely think that would be a great thing to do," Wolfgang told Sirius XM's Trunk in a June 14 interview (transcription via Blabbermouth). "It's not in the immediate plans because that's a lot of moving parts that you've gotta corral to get that to happen, but I definitely think it should happen. Absolutely," the multi-instrumentalist affirmed.

"I have no idea," he said when asked what that tribute could potentially look like.

"All I know is that the focus should a hundred percent be on Pop," he elaborated, noting, "While it could be a celebration of Van Halen and the band's history, I think more than anything, it should be focused on him… It's a tall ask and a big thing to figure out. But I do think it should happen at some point."

Don't expect it to happen this summer since Wolfgang will be out with his solo band opening for Guns N' Roses on a North American stadium tour. See those dates here.