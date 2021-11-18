Eddie Vedder Reveals Heartfelt Ballad ‘The Haves,’ Announces ‘Earthling’ Solo Album
While Pearl Jam is definitely on the schedule for Eddie Vedder in 2022, the singer is also taking the time to release some new music as well. Vedder, who previously released the solo track "Long Way," is following it up today (Nov. 18) with the heartfelt ballad "The Haves" that can be heard below. It's the latest taste from his newly announced Earthling solo album.
"The Haves" is one of the more tender songs you'll hear in Vedder's catalog, but it still makes solid use of his voice, revealing plenty of vulnerability and subtle power in the vocal. Take a listen below and take a closer look at the lyrics as well. If you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.
Eddie Vedder, "The Haves" Lyric Video
Eddie Vedder, "Haves" Lyrics
when you wake up it just might be
the first of many blows that you’ll receive
today what we need
we want what we need
we need what’s above
we’re always reaching
for something above
but we’ve got enough
all of the haves they have not
not got half of what we got
they want more I just want you
better believe it i beg of you
why don’t you know that i know
when you’re hurting after all these years i know
like siamese twins
i can feel every one of your senses
we’re just the same
unconditional love easier said said than done
we want what we need
we need what’s above
we find ourselves reaching
for something above
but we’ve got enough
all of the haves they have not
not got half of what we got
the feelings so high
when your down on the floor
it’s easy to be wanting
to be wanting more
all those years ago
when we could have met
so hard, oh, hard not to regret
but i know we got
a lot of life, life to live yet
we want what we need
we need what’s above
we find ourselves reaching
for something above
but we’ve got enough
all of the haves they have not
not got half of what we got
they’re wanting more I‘m just wanting you
oh better believe me, all i’m begging of you
all of the haves with all that they do
all of the haves they ain’t got you
they ain’t got you
As stated, "The Haves" will be featured on Vedder's new solo album, Earthling, which is now locked in for a Feb. 11 street date via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Vedder worked with producer Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne) on the album, marking his first solo effort since 2011's Ukulele Songs. You can pre-order the album at this location.
In addition, fans can now find a limited-edition 7" vinyl via the Pearl Jam Ten Club that includes "Long Way" and "The Haves." Get that here.
In other Eddie Vedder news, the musician has recorded a special "Words + Music" storytelling performance titled I Am Mine that explores both his solo and Pearl Jam work for Audible. You can check that out at this location.
And finally, Pearl Jam recently announced that their delayed North American tour dates pushed due to the pandemic will take place in May this coming year. An official announcement on the confirmed rescheduled shows will be coming soon. In the interim, keep an eye out here for all the band's touring info.