Eddie Vedder Reveals Heartfelt Ballad ‘The Haves,’ Announces ‘Earthling’ Solo Album

While Pearl Jam is definitely on the schedule for Eddie Vedder in 2022, the singer is also taking the time to release some new music as well. Vedder, who previously released the solo track "Long Way," is following it up today (Nov. 18) with the heartfelt ballad "The Haves" that can be heard below. It's the latest taste from his newly announced Earthling solo album.

"The Haves" is one of the more tender songs you'll hear in Vedder's catalog, but it still makes solid use of his voice, revealing plenty of vulnerability and subtle power in the vocal. Take a listen below and take a closer look at the lyrics as well. If you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

Eddie Vedder, "The Haves" Lyric Video

Eddie Vedder, "Haves" Lyrics

when you wake up it just might be

the first of many blows that you’ll receive

today what we need we want what we need

we need what’s above

we’re always reaching

for something above

but we’ve got enough all of the haves they have not

not got half of what we got

they want more I just want you

better believe it i beg of you why don’t you know that i know

when you’re hurting after all these years i know

like siamese twins

i can feel every one of your senses

we’re just the same

unconditional love easier said said than done we want what we need

we need what’s above

we find ourselves reaching

for something above

but we’ve got enough all of the haves they have not

not got half of what we got

the feelings so high

when your down on the floor

it’s easy to be wanting

to be wanting more all those years ago

when we could have met

so hard, oh, hard not to regret

but i know we got

a lot of life, life to live yet we want what we need

we need what’s above

we find ourselves reaching

for something above

but we’ve got enough all of the haves they have not

not got half of what we got

they’re wanting more I‘m just wanting you

oh better believe me, all i’m begging of you all of the haves with all that they do

all of the haves they ain’t got you

they ain’t got you

As stated, "The Haves" will be featured on Vedder's new solo album, Earthling, which is now locked in for a Feb. 11 street date via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Vedder worked with producer Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne) on the album, marking his first solo effort since 2011's Ukulele Songs. You can pre-order the album at this location.

Seattle Surf / Republic Records

In addition, fans can now find a limited-edition 7" vinyl via the Pearl Jam Ten Club that includes "Long Way" and "The Haves." Get that here.

In other Eddie Vedder news, the musician has recorded a special "Words + Music" storytelling performance titled I Am Mine that explores both his solo and Pearl Jam work for Audible. You can check that out at this location.

And finally, Pearl Jam recently announced that their delayed North American tour dates pushed due to the pandemic will take place in May this coming year. An official announcement on the confirmed rescheduled shows will be coming soon. In the interim, keep an eye out here for all the band's touring info.