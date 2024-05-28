Close-Up of Eloy Casagrande Playing ‘Disasterpiece’ Proves He’s Perfect for Slipknot

A new close-up video of Eloy Casagrande playing "Disasterpiece" proves he's the perfect drummer for Slipknot.

The drummer shared a clip of him playing the Iowa track yesterday (May 27) on his Instagram with the lyrics "Is there another way to live? / 'Cause it's the only way to die" as the caption. The footage was recorded from the side of the drummer, though it's unclear where the performance took place.

A couple of fellow musicians took to the comments to praise Casagrande's performance, including Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Hellyeah, Ministry), System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian, Periphery's Misha Mansoor, Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk, Gary Holt, Vended's Simon Crahan, Slipknot's own Michael Pfaff and some others

Check out the clip below.

Slipknot parted ways with Jay Weinberg in November, and when Casagrande suddenly exited Sepultura a few months later, it was widely speculated that he joined the 'Knot.

Casagrande uploaded several drum covers of Slipknot songs on his YouTube channel over the last couple of years, so most of the band's fans were confident in his ability to take on the role, and have since welcomed him with open arms.

"Thank you Slipknot for trusting me. Thanks all the maggots and fans around the world," he wrote in a post of his own shortly after it was revealed that he's the new drummer.

The drummer was officially named the newest member of Slipknot in a post on the band's social media in April after their first two performances with him. Since then, they've played two other festivals. Their next show will take place in early August to kick off their Slipknot 25th anniversary tours.