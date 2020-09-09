An Emo Night Event for This Weekend Canceled After Backlash [Update]

Update: Organizers of the Emo Night event have revealed that this weekend's show in Oklahoma City has been canceled. See the tweeted statement below:

An Emo Night event is happening this weekend, and people are pretty pissed about it.

Emo Night Brooklyn — not to be confused with the separate LA-based company Emo Nite — are throwing one of their emo parties in Oklahoma City this Friday, Sept. 11.

Promoting the event on social media, the Emo Night Brooklyn organizers said the following:

"Calling all OKC emos. Join us THIS FRIDAY (9/11) at 89th Street OKC for the return of EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN.

"We believe the party can continue, safely. This venue will not exceed 50% capacity, temperatures will be checked at the door, and mask wearing will be required. Please contact the venue for more info on safety protocols."

However, despite the widespread desire for live events to return, many in the scene have expressed concern that parties such as Emo Night can't currently take place in a Covid-secure manner.

Emo Nite have responded to Emo Night Brooklyn's plans, and have been critical of their decision to return to live events this weekend.

"Just to be 100% clear. We are NOT affiliated with Emo Night Brooklyn," they said on social media.

"And WE are not having any IRL events until it is safe. Countless bands, venues, crew members & more have lost months of work due to this pandemic. This type of irresponsibility is only going to set us back further. Do ur part. Stay home. Wear a mask."

In the absence of live shows, Emo Nite LA are currently holding virtual parties via Twitch.

Scores of music fans have taken to Twitter to express their concern about Emo Night Brooklyn's planned event.

Emo Night Brooklyn have yet to respond to the widespread criticism they've received from the scene. The company have previously worked with the likes of Yellowcard's Ryan Key, New Found Glory's Jordan Pundik and William Beckett of the Academy Is..., all of whom have appeared as guest DJs at their events.

