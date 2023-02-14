Black metal legends Emperor have just announced a limited run of U.S. tour dates, their first proper tour through the country since 2007, and they'll continue to celebrate their classic sophomore album, Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk.

Their stateside return will take place from June 23 through July 1 with just five dates in select cities — Chicago, Brooklyn, Dallas, Los Angeles and Anaheim, so it's likely that countless diehard fans will have to travel a fair distance for a chance to catch Emperor live.

Despite not touring the U.S. in any capacity since 2007, Emperor haven't been complete strangers having performed on the 70,000 Tons of Metal Cruise (which departs from Florida) and made an appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

As added reassurance, the band has even confirmed on social media that those pesky work visas that are often to blame for canceled tours near the last minute have already been secured, so these select shows should go off without being inhibited by U.S. Customs.and Border Protection.

A promotional flyer also confirms that special guests will join Emperor, but those acts have yet to be announced.

Look for tickets to go on sale on Feb. 17 at this location and see all upcoming stops below.

In related news, Emperor leader Ihsahn recently announced the Fascination Street Sessions EP alongside a brand new song "Contorted Monuments," featuring Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse. That will be released on March 24 through Candlelight Records and you can obtain additional information here.

Emperor 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

June 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

June 25 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre

June 28 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

June 30 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

July 01 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues

