Watch This Slipknot-Inspired Cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

While Slipknot and Metallica are regarded as two of the biggest metal bands in the world, their styles are entirely different. What if the two were combined? A YouTube channel called Metal Borje did a cover of "Enter Sandman" in the style of Slipknot.

"Have you ever wondered how would Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' sound like if it was done by Slipknot? Me neither. But I did this anyway. I have nothing but respect for both bands," the description of the video says.

Thrash and nu-metal...nu-thrash? There aren't any vocals, but it still strangely works well. Watch the video below to see for yourself.

Ironically, Metallica and Slipknot were set to perform a few dates in Australia and New Zealand this month, but the tour was canceled when Metallica announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab. Drummer Lars Ulrich recently said he hopes the dates can be rescheduled for sometime in 2020, so we'll see if they're able to keep the lineup the same.

Slipknot, however, have a few shows in South America next month, and will be touring Europe and Japan in 2020. Grab tickets here.