Enter to Win Ghost’s New ‘Phantomime’ EP on Vinyl

Ghost's new EP Phantomime will arrive this Friday, May 19, and in honor of its release, Loudwire Nights is giving five lucky fans the chance to win the collection on vinyl.

Ghost announced Phantomime in early April. The 5-track EP features covers of songs by Television, The Stranglers, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner and Genesis' "Jesus He Knows Me," which was released when the set was first announced. Five winners will be chosen to receive a copy of the EP on vinyl, and one of the five winners will also be chosen at random will also receive an autographed copy of their 2018 album Prequelle on vinyl.

You'll have until next Monday, May 22 at 11AM ET to enter. Fill out the form below for your chance to be one of the lucky winners.

Frontman Tobias Forge told NME last month that the EP could “cast a glimpse as to where I want to go with the band now... It just means that there are practical things in there that have inspired me to record this EP in a slightly different way than I have done previously.”

Phantomime initially had a release date of May 18, but was pushed back to the 19 so that the digital release would come out the same day as the physical version.

Ghost have a series of performances booked in Europe over the next few months, and then they'll embark on a North American run with Amon Amarth starting in early August. See all of the upcoming dates and get tickets here.

READ MORE: Now You Can Buy Your Own Ghost Papa Emeritus IV White Sox Jersey

Forge will appear on Loudwire Nights this Friday, May 19 to discuss the EP and all-things Ghost. Tune in at 7PM ET to hear the interview.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.