Ghost Announce New Covers EP ‘Phantomime’ + Debut Cover of Genesis’ ‘Jesus He Knows Me’
There’s been some speculation lately regarding whether or not Ghost will release new music prior to their 2023 tour. Well, it looks like our question has finally been answered, as Ghost just announced their latest EP – Phantomime – and premiered a video for their new cover of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me” (which originally appeared on 1991's We Can't Dance).
Last Friday (April 7), the band released a new short (“Chapter 17”) that saw bandleader Tobias Forge (as Papa Emeritus IV) struggling to use a juice box as he roused the threat of Papa Nihil. He then hands Papa Nihil a Ghost gold record, and the video’s caption reads: “Don't sleep on this, it will be a Good Friday.”
This, too, led fans to wonder what else Ghost are planning for 2023.
This morning (April 9), Ghost premiered a 30-minute video entitled “Jesus Talk with Father Jim DeFroque.” Following a brief introduction (during which DeFroque welcomes viewers prior to talking about “the language” that everyone loves, music), he makes jokes about gothic music. Afterward, he humorously analyses the “blasphemous” lyrics of a few songs, including “Jesus Built My Hotrod” by Ministry and “Personal Jesus” by Depeche Mode, before ending with a positive assessment of the Genesis song.
(Along the way, DeFroque also speaks with a few call-in listeners about his take on Jesus and the music he played, as well as gives out this phone number for donations: 1-866-HOLY-HITS.)
Once the episode ended, Ghost started a countdown for the video premiere. As you can see below, the clip begins with DeFroque addressing a group of churchgoers and collecting donations. He then gets in his car and puts on the “Holy Hits” tape as he drives down the road. The rest of the video sees him rocking out to Ghost’s characteristic take on “Jesus He Knows Me” as he commits various transgressions.
READ MORE: Tobias Forge Struggles with Juice Box, Awakens Papa in New Ghost Short
Check out the album art and full track list for Phantomime, as well as the lyrics and video for Ghost’s cover of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me,” below!
Of course, you can now preorder Phantomime – which is set to release on May 18 via Loma Vista Recordings – here, too. Naturally, it'll come in a variety of formats.
Lastly, you can scroll down to see the full list of Ghost's upcoming tour dates, and grab your tickets here!
Genesis, “Jesus He Knows Me” (via Genius)
D'you see the face on the TV screen
Coming at you every Sunday?
See the face on the billboard?
Well that man is me
On the cover of a magazine
There's no question why I'm smiling
You buy a piece of paradise, you buy a piece of me
I'll get you everything you wanted
I'll get you everything you need
You don't need to believe in hereafter
Just believe in me
Cause Jesus, he knows me
And he knows I'm right
I've been talking to Jesus
All my life
Oh yes, he knows me
And he knows I'm right
Well, he's been telling me everything is alright
I believe in the family
With my ever-loving wife beside me
But she don't know about my girlfriend
Or the man I met last night
Do you believe in God?
Cause that is what I'm selling
And if you wanna get to heaven
Well, I'll see you right
You won't even have to leave your house
Or get out of your chair
You don't even have to touch that dial
Cause I'm everywhere
Jesus, he knows me
And he knows I'm right
I've been talking to Jesus
All my life
Oh yes, he knows me
And he knows I'm right
Well, he's been telling me everything's gonna be alright
Won't find me practicing what I'm preaching
Won't find me making no sacrifice
But I can get you a pocketful of miracles
If you promise to be good, try to be nice
God will take good care of you
Well, just do as I say, don't do as I do
Well, I'm counting my blessings
As I've found true happiness
Cause I'm a-getting richer
Day by day
You can find me in the phone book
Just call my toll-free number
You can do it anyway you want
Just do it right away
And there'll be no doubt in your mind
You'll believe everything I'm saying
If you wanna get closer to Him
Get on your knees and start paying
Cause Jesus, he knows me
And he knows I'm right
I've been talking to Jesus
All my life
Oh yes, he knows me
And he knows I'm right
Well, he's been telling me everything's gonna be alright
Cause Jesus, he knows me
And he knows I'm right
Jesus, he knows, he knows
Ooh, yes, he knows me
And he knows I'm right
Jesus, he knows, he knows
I've been talking to Jesus
All my life
Well, he's been telling me everything's gonna be alright
Ghost, "Jesus He Knows Me" (Genesis Cover)
Ghost, Phantomime Album Art + Tracklist
- "See No Evil" (Television)
- "Jesus He Knows Me" (Genesis)
- "Hanging Around" (The Stranglers)
- "Phantom of the Opera" (Iron Maiden)
- "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" (Tina Turner)
Ghost 2023 Tour Dates
May 21 – Rouen, France @ Zenith
May 22 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier
May 23 – Toulouse, France @ Zénith de Toulouse
May 25 – Rennes, France @ Le LIberte
May 26 – Lille, France @ Zénith de Lille
May 28 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith of Strasbourg
May 29 – Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
May 30 – Nice, France @ Palais Nikaïa
June 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2023
June 3 – Saint-herblain, France @Zenith Nantes Metropole
June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
June 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
June 8 – Gdańsk, Poland @ Mystic Festival 2023
June 10 – Sölvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival 2023
June 11 – Derby, United Kingdom @ Download Festival 2023
June 12 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
June 13 – Bochum, Germany @ RuhrCongress Bochum
June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2023
June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival 2023
June 19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
June 20 – Neu-ulm, Germany @ ratiopharm arena
June 22 - 25 – Spálené Poříčí, Czechia @ Basinfire Festival 2023
June 23 – Osla, Norway @ Tons of Rock 2023
June 25 – Athina, Greece @ AthensRocks Fest 2023
June 28 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest 2023
July 1 – Seinäjoki, Finland @ Provinssi Festival 2023
July 2 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Festival 2023
Aug. 2 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.
Aug. 5 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live
Aug. 7 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amp.
Aug. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.
Aug. 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Amp.
Aug. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre
Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Pavilion
Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
Aug. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.
Aug. 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr
Aug. 20 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HC Amp.
Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amp.
Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion
Aug. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 25 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp.
Aug. 29 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amp.
Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Aug. 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.
Sept. 2 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.
Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.
Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick
Sept. 11 - 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum