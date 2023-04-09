Ghost Announce New Covers EP ‘Phantomime’ + Debut Cover of Genesis’ ‘Jesus He Knows Me’

There’s been some speculation lately regarding whether or not Ghost will release new music prior to their 2023 tour. Well, it looks like our question has finally been answered, as Ghost just announced their latest EP – Phantomime – and premiered a video for their new cover of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me” (which originally appeared on 1991's We Can't Dance).

Last Friday (April 7), the band released a new short (“Chapter 17”) that saw bandleader Tobias Forge (as Papa Emeritus IV) struggling to use a juice box as he roused the threat of Papa Nihil. He then hands Papa Nihil a Ghost gold record, and the video’s caption reads: “Don't sleep on this, it will be a Good Friday.”

This, too, led fans to wonder what else Ghost are planning for 2023.

This morning (April 9), Ghost premiered a 30-minute video entitled “Jesus Talk with Father Jim DeFroque.” Following a brief introduction (during which DeFroque welcomes viewers prior to talking about “the language” that everyone loves, music), he makes jokes about gothic music. Afterward, he humorously analyses the “blasphemous” lyrics of a few songs, including “Jesus Built My Hotrod” by Ministry and “Personal Jesus” by Depeche Mode, before ending with a positive assessment of the Genesis song.

(Along the way, DeFroque also speaks with a few call-in listeners about his take on Jesus and the music he played, as well as gives out this phone number for donations: 1-866-HOLY-HITS.)

Once the episode ended, Ghost started a countdown for the video premiere. As you can see below, the clip begins with DeFroque addressing a group of churchgoers and collecting donations. He then gets in his car and puts on the “Holy Hits” tape as he drives down the road. The rest of the video sees him rocking out to Ghost’s characteristic take on “Jesus He Knows Me” as he commits various transgressions.

READ MORE: Tobias Forge Struggles with Juice Box, Awakens Papa in New Ghost Short

Check out the album art and full track list for Phantomime, as well as the lyrics and video for Ghost’s cover of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me,” below!

Of course, you can now preorder Phantomime – which is set to release on May 18 via Loma Vista Recordings – here, too. Naturally, it'll come in a variety of formats.

Lastly, you can scroll down to see the full list of Ghost's upcoming tour dates, and grab your tickets here!

Genesis, “Jesus He Knows Me” (via Genius)

D'you see the face on the TV screen

Coming at you every Sunday?

See the face on the billboard?

Well that man is me

On the cover of a magazine

There's no question why I'm smiling

You buy a piece of paradise, you buy a piece of me I'll get you everything you wanted

I'll get you everything you need

You don't need to believe in hereafter

Just believe in me Cause Jesus, he knows me

And he knows I'm right

I've been talking to Jesus

All my life

Oh yes, he knows me

And he knows I'm right

Well, he's been telling me everything is alright I believe in the family

With my ever-loving wife beside me

But she don't know about my girlfriend

Or the man I met last night

Do you believe in God?

Cause that is what I'm selling

And if you wanna get to heaven

Well, I'll see you right You won't even have to leave your house

Or get out of your chair

You don't even have to touch that dial

Cause I'm everywhere Jesus, he knows me

And he knows I'm right

I've been talking to Jesus

All my life

Oh yes, he knows me

And he knows I'm right

Well, he's been telling me everything's gonna be alright Won't find me practicing what I'm preaching

Won't find me making no sacrifice

But I can get you a pocketful of miracles

If you promise to be good, try to be nice

God will take good care of you

Well, just do as I say, don't do as I do Well, I'm counting my blessings

As I've found true happiness

Cause I'm a-getting richer

Day by day

You can find me in the phone book

Just call my toll-free number

You can do it anyway you want

Just do it right away And there'll be no doubt in your mind

You'll believe everything I'm saying

If you wanna get closer to Him

Get on your knees and start paying Cause Jesus, he knows me

And he knows I'm right

I've been talking to Jesus

All my life

Oh yes, he knows me

And he knows I'm right

Well, he's been telling me everything's gonna be alright Cause Jesus, he knows me

And he knows I'm right

Jesus, he knows, he knows

Ooh, yes, he knows me

And he knows I'm right

Jesus, he knows, he knows

I've been talking to Jesus

All my life

Well, he's been telling me everything's gonna be alright

Ghost, "Jesus He Knows Me" (Genesis Cover)

Ghost, Phantomime Album Art + Tracklist

Ghost - 'Phantomime' Album Art Loma Vista Recordings loading...

"See No Evil" (Television) "Jesus He Knows Me" (Genesis) "Hanging Around" (The Stranglers) "Phantom of the Opera" (Iron Maiden) "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" (Tina Turner)

Ghost 2023 Tour Dates

May 21 – Rouen, France @ Zenith

May 22 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

May 23 – Toulouse, France @ Zénith de Toulouse

May 25 – Rennes, France @ Le LIberte

May 26 – Lille, France @ Zénith de Lille

May 28 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith of Strasbourg

May 29 – Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

May 30 – Nice, France @ Palais Nikaïa

June 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2023

June 3 – Saint-herblain, France @Zenith Nantes Metropole

June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

June 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

June 8 – Gdańsk, Poland @ Mystic Festival 2023

June 10 – Sölvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival 2023

June 11 – Derby, United Kingdom @ Download Festival 2023

June 12 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 13 – Bochum, Germany @ RuhrCongress Bochum

June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2023

June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival 2023

June 19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 20 – Neu-ulm, Germany @ ratiopharm arena

June 22 - 25 – Spálené Poříčí, Czechia @ Basinfire Festival 2023

June 23 – Osla, Norway @ Tons of Rock 2023

June 25 – Athina, Greece @ AthensRocks Fest 2023

June 28 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest 2023

July 1 – Seinäjoki, Finland @ Provinssi Festival 2023

July 2 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Festival 2023

Aug. 2 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.

Aug. 5 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live

Aug. 7 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amp.

Aug. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.

Aug. 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Amp.

Aug. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Pavilion

Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr

Aug. 20 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HC Amp.

Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amp.

Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp.

Aug. 29 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amp.

Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug. 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 2 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Sept. 11 - 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum