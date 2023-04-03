Enter to Win Linkin Park’s 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe ‘Meteora’ Box Set

Linkin Park's massive sophomore album Meteora just celebrated its 20th anniversary at the end of March, so in commemoration of the milestone, Loudwire Nights has teamed up with the band to give one fan the chance to win the super deluxe box set of the album.

The package includes five LP records, one of which is the album Meteora, two are from their Live in Texas concert and the other two are from their previously unreleased 2003 live performance in Nottingham. It also includes four CDs, including rarities and demos, three DVDs of concert footage and the making of the album, a 40-page book, poster, lithograph, stickers and other collectibles.

See images of the box set toward the bottom of the page, and get more details on the set here. You'll have until next Monday, April 10 at 10AM ET to enter the contest. One winner will be chosen. Fill out the form for your chance to win below.

Over the last two months, Linkin Park have unveiled two "new" songs that were outtakes from the Meteora era, called "Lost" and "Fighting Myself." The former track was left off the album because the band felt that it was close in sound to "Numb," and the latter sees Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington split the vocal duties between the verses and choruses.

Linkin Park 'Meteora' Super Deluxe Box Set Warner Records loading...

Linkin Park 'Meteora' Box Set Book Warner Records loading...