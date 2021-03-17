Eric Andre Raves About Grindcore While Playing ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’

‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’ returns once again with a legendary guest — Eric F—king Andre! To promote his newest movie, Bad Trip, the chaotic comic spoke with us to prove and disprove what’s written about him on Wikipedia.

Ever listen to Blarf? Before Eric Andre assumed his Ronald McDonald-esque alter ego, he formed the experimental music project while at the Berklee College of Music. And just like it says on Wikipedia, it’s true that one of Blarf’s early band members quit over a song called “I Love Abortions” because his very religious wife didn’t approve.

“He was a nice guy,” Andre says. “They were like, the couple that was married at 18 and they were from a podunk, Possum Ridge, Arkansas kind of thing. I put that song ‘I Love Abortion’ on the demo of the music I wanted to play on purpose, ‘cause I was like, ‘I’m gonna make offensive lyrics, so only join the band if you’re okay with doing Frank Zappa-esque, Trey Parker, Matt Stone edgy lyrical content. Then he signed up for the band and he gave me shit about the song!”

Andre proclaims, however, that Wikipedia is incorrect about getting Exhumed on The Eric Andre Show only because Pig Destroyer were unavailable. “I think we just reached out to a handful of metal bands with metal cache and Exhumed responded first. I remember reaching out to Agoraphobic Nosebleed … I love them, they’re one of my favorites. They’re so cool, they’re so unique. They have a special place in my heart.”

And as for Flava Flav’s claim that Hannibal Buress didn’t actually kick him in the face during an Eric Andre Show taping, Andre himself says, “Hannibal kicked him in the motherfucking face. Knocked his ass out… and he’d do it again.”

Eric Andre - 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'

Watch the Eric Andre edition of ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’ above and be sure to watch the hilarious Bad Trip on Netflix, dropping March 26.

BAD TRIP Official Trailer