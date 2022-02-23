ERRA are not quite ready for their run on their self-titled album to end quite yet. That's why there's a deluxe edition of the record en route next month, complete with extra material including the band's newly released cover of Muse's "Stockholm Syndrome."

It's a crushing cover, showcasing the heaviness of the original track while adding some of ERRA's own style and emphasis to the song.

"The first time I heard Muse's 'Stockholm Syndrome,' I thought, 'This song is begging to be covered by a metal band,'" shares guitarist and clean vocalist Jesse Cash about the impetus for choosing to interpret this song. "It has aggressive riffs, soaring vocals, keyboard arpeggios, and a big ending breakdown. It has all the necessary materials to be contextualized into an ERRA song."

He continues, "The chromatic guitar octaves in the verses also left me a lot of room to play with some chromatic groove riffs in the style of Meshuggah. I realized as long as I maintained the root notes of those original octaves, I could kind of be as creative as I wanted during those verses. I also adjusted the original tuning from Drop D to Drop E and tuned the guitar down an entire octave to make the song low, heavy and more akin to the range ERRA generally tunes in."

Below you'll find the new visualizer for the song, but just a head's up that those with photosensitive epilepsy might want to listen rather than watch in order to possibly avoid triggering a seizure.

As for that new deluxe edition of the self-titled ERRA album, it's en route for a March 18 release. There are seven new tracks in total, including one, "Vanish Canvas," that features a guest turn by Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante. The group has also covered Audioslave's "Light My Way" and Nine Inch Nails' "Heresy" as part of the newly addend content. Pre-orders are available here.

And in other ERRA news, look for the band back on tour with Beartooth, Silverstein and The Devil Wears Prada starting March 26 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

ERRA, "Stockholm Syndrome" (Muse Cover)