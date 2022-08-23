Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions

Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why.

Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had topped the chart over 19 years after its release, and then Evanescence shared the accolade on their own Twitter, thanking fans for the love. It currently sits higher than Nicki Minaj's new single "Super Freaky Girl," which just came out earlier this month, and is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

So, what gives? Why is a 19-year-old rock song in the lead right now?

As of late, whenever an older song gains a new wave of traction, it's a result of a TikTok video or a television show. But this doesn't seem to be the same case as Metallica's "Master of Puppets" or Ghost's "Mary on a Cross," as there aren't really any TikTok videos that have gone viral with the Evanescence tune over the last week or so.

Twitter can't seem to figure it out either, though there is a bit of speculation surrounding the news. One user noted that it was the answer to yesterday's Heardle puzzle — which plays brief snippets of a song until players guess what it is. Fans on Reddit have argued that the song topped the chart because it's currently on sale for $.69.

Perhaps the song's resurgence has to do with Evanescence's current co-headlining tour with Korn, which kicked off last week (get tickets here). As one person claimed on Twitter regarding Evanescence's set, "the live performance of 'Bring Me to Life' is better now!"

In an interview with Rock Sound (see below), which took place about two months prior to the start of the tour, Korn's Brian "Head" Welch praised frontwoman Amy Lee and said that "Bring Me to Life" was a bit of an eye-opening song for him.

"I love her voice, man. I've always loved it," Head remarked. "I told her when I was messed up on drugs, I was blaring that 'Bring Me to Life' song, and it was like, talking to me... That's what I needed, I needed a new beginning."

Lee has also been invited to sing "Freak on a Leash" with Korn every night during their set since the trek kicked off last week, but that still doesn't explain the increased interest in "Bring Me to Life."

Well, congrats to Evanescence regardless of the reason!

Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch Praises Amy Lee + Evanescence's 'Bring Me to Life'

Evanescence - 'Bring Me to Life'