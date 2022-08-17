Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff

Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour.

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.

But perhaps the greatest surprise of all came on the final song in Korn's set, "Freak on a Leash," where Jonathan Davis and Lee traded lines in a joint performance of the Follow the Leader hit.

In the fan-filmed video seen below, the song's signature twitchy guitar leads ring out as Davis motions over to the side of the stage as Lee stands outside of the frame in the video for a while before the camera angle moves to bring the singer in focus. Helping to bring a sense of cohesion, both Davis and Lee wore similar stage clothes, decked out in all black with straps and other materials dangling from their waists.

Unfortunately, Lee didn't duet with Davis when the iconic vocal scat portion of the song kicked in. Maybe next time? Let's hope!

Korn and Evanescence's co-headlining U.S. tour will continue through Sept. 16. See all of the upcoming dates at this location and, for tickets, head here.

Korn, "Freak on a Leash" Live With Evanescence's Amy Lee

Korn Setlist — Aug. 16, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Rotting in Vain"

02. "A.D.I.D.A.S."

03. "Here to Stay"

04. "Start the Healing"

05. "Ball Tongue / Need To / Divine"

06. "Idiosyncrasy" (Live debut)

07. "Blind"

08. "Falling Away From Me"

09. "Alone I Break"

10. "Y'All Want a Single"

11. "Spike in My Veins" (First time since 2015)

12. "Let the Dark Do the Rest"

13. "Got the Life"

14. "Shoots and Ladders" (with a snippet of Metallica's "One")

15. "Twist"

16. "Freak on a Leash"(with Amy Lee)