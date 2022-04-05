Korn + Evanescence Announce Summer 2022 Tour

After sharing the same cryptic video clip on Monday (April 5), Korn and Evanescence have announced a co-headlining North American tour set for this summer.

The union is also quite remarkable because the two bands haven't linked up for a tour together since the Family Values run back in 2007 where and Korn put out their untitled album that summer and Evanescence were out in support of their sophomore record, 2006's The Open Door.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” said Jonathan Davis of Korn. “Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” said Amy Lee. “It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Now, Korn have a brand new LP — Requiem — to tour behind, boasting new hits such as "Start the Healing," "Forgotten" and "Lost in the Grandeur." Meanwhile, Evanescence will continue to tout last year's long-awaited The Bitter Truth, which spawned new standouts in "Wasted on You," "The Game Is Over," "Use My Voice" and "Better Without You."

See the complete list of tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on April 8 at 10AM local time.

Korn + Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 18 – Maryland Heights, Mo. 2 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 24 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 26 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 27 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 28 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 31 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 01 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 04 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 06 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 09 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Sept. 13 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Sept. 15 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater