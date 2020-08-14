Evanescence have just released the third single, "Use My Voice," from their long-awaited new album, The Bitter Truth. The song features a litany of powerhouse rock women, including Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen, Within Temptation's Sharon den Adel and violinist Lindsey Stirling.

"This is an era of awakening, and full of powerful beauty. I hope to inspire others to seek truth, find their own voices and use them as I step up to use mine," Lee says of the empowering track. "Don’t let anybody speak for you. Only you can do that."

The song —which also features Lee's sisters Carrie South and Lori Lee Bulloch and Amy McLawhorn, who is the wife of of Evanescence guitarist Troy McLawhorn —is part of Evanescence's campaign to encourage voter registration.

You can watch the "Use My Voice" HeadCount PSA (featuring a clip of the new song) below, and register to vote, check your registration, or find out about your remote voting options amidst the COVID-19 pandemic at UseMyVoice.org.

Hear the complete song further below.

"The songs came from all different places, they're not all in the same vein. It's going really great. It's a combination of a lot of things. It's definitely 100 percent us. But it's also taking risks, and I think it's meaningful — deeply meaningful... A lot of it has attitude," said Amy Lee in an interview with Loudwire earlier this year.

Becoming a mother as well as losing her brother has had a profound impact on Lee as a songwriter. "I definitely have felt like I have one foot on the other side a lot the past two years," the singer said, "So there's a lot of writing that's, I guess in a way back to my roots in that I'm searching for meaning in things... That stuff's all in there. But it's not all dark and serious."

With three singles out, Evanescence have still not set a release date for The Bitter Truth, but they did vow that the record will be out at some point in 2020. It will be the band's first album of all brand new material since their self-titled 2011 release, with the 2017 album, Synthesis, tiding fans over with two new original tracks and a host of reimagined classics.

Read the lyrics to "Use My Voice" (via Genius) directly below and hear the song further down the page.

Cover my ears and close my eyes

Just long enough to stop the noise

Go and take everything and throw it away

But I will use my voice Drown every truth in an ocean of lies

Label me a bitch because I dare to draw my own line

Burn every bridge and build a wall in my way

But I will use my voice Whether you like it or not, you're gonna take what I got

If we can't talk about it, we just keep drowning in it

Give me credit or not

I give and I give a lot

But don't you speak for me No, don't you speak for me Nevermind me, I'm a waste of your time

Never gonna fit in the box that you need

And I can read between the lines, yeah

Gather your friends and wave your gun in my face

But I will use my voice Whether you like it or not, you're gonna take what I got

If we can't talk about it, we just keep drowning in it

Give me credit or not

I give and I give a lot

But don't you speak for me But don't you speak for me Whether you like it or not [x4] One day soon it's gonna fall back on you

No more lies, we're gonna break right through

Like it or not If we can't talk about it, we just keep drowning in it

Give me credit or not

I give and I give a lot

But don't you speak for me No, don't you speak for me Don't you speak for me!

Evanescence, "Use My Voice"