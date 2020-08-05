Evanescence have partnered with HeadCount to launch a new voter registration PSA aimed at getting voters registered for this fall's election. The band has contributed a new song, "Use My Voice," to soundtrack a new PSA for HeadCount and they have a virtual concert planned for October for those using the "Use My Voice" service to check their current registration status.

The USE MY VOICE initiative places special emphasis on empowering Americans to use their voice as safely and easily as possible in the upcoming election. It points voters to www.UseMyVoice.org, where they can get accurate, clear information on voting by mail. It also offers location-based instructions on where to vote, what’s on an individual voter’s ballot, and provides easy access to voter registration, where permitted by states. Head here for access to check your voter status.

The new PSA features a portion of the new Evanescence song "Use Your Voice," with the song arriving in full on Aug. 14. The track is expected to be part of the band's next studio album, The Bitter Truth, which is currently awaiting a release date. In the interim, check out the PSA below.

HeadCount / Evanescence "Use My Voice" Voter PSA

As previously stated, Evanescence will continue their ties to the campaign beyond the PSA, announcing a free, private online performance taking place in October as an incentive for those who use the free Use Your Voice service to check their registration.

Vocalist Amy Lee says, “For many Americans, voting is too often an intimidating experience. We all saw the long lines in certain precincts in Georgia during their recent primary. Unfortunately, what happened there is not unique In America. It happens all the time, especially in underserved communities in our country. Now, add COVID into the mix and you have the perfect combination of factors to continue to suppress the voice of the people.”

She continues, “The USE MY VOICE campaign is about empowering people to use their voice at the ballot box. Promoting easy access to registration and voting is not a Democratic or Republican issue—it’s an American issue and one we should all promote because there’s nothing more patriotic than supporting participation in our democratic process.”

Evanescence are building up to the release of their fourth original studio album (and fifth overall), The Bitter Truth. Due to the pandemic, a release date has not been announced, but the band has been issuing music since revealing the album details in April. The first single "Wasted on You" and its follow-up "The Game Is Over" have already arrived, with "Use My Voice" set to follow on Aug. 14.