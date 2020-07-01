Evanescence Rock It Up With New Song ‘The Game Is Over’

Evanescence's new album may be on hold during the pandemic, but the group is pushing forward with their plan to release new music in the lead up to the eventual release. Their latest is the song "The Game Is Over," which just dropped for listeners to check out.

Where the recent single "Wasted On You" was a more soulful track, "The Game Is Over" comes at you with a little more attitude. Amy Lee's vocals are as powerful as ever, with the guitars and drums really pushing the song forward with more intensity. The track is described as "a protest against the facades we are pressured to put on by society. In the face of depression and anxiety - and especially in a world that seems to crumble further each day - it’s a cry to end the charade that everything’s fine."

Lee herself says of the track, "This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around."

She continued, "'The Game Is Over” is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside--not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore. It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside."

"The Game Is Over" follows on the heels of the lead single from the forthcoming The Bitter Truth album, titled "Wasted on You."

The band also has a new video for the track that will be arriving this Friday (July 3) at 12N ET / 9AM PT, with Amy Lee also taking part in a fan Q&A. The clip is described as a nightmarish, effects-laden look at the emotional havoc that this period has wrought. Despite being restricted to shooting themselves on iPhones, the band, in collaboration with director P.R. Brown, managed to create a stylish video capturing the metaphorical monsters within us. You can watch the video here when it arrives.

If you like what you hear of the new song, "The Game Is Over" is currently available via the platform of your choosing here.

Evanescence, "The Game Is Over"