Amy Lee Shines In New Evanescence Song ‘Wasted on You’

Upon announcing their new album, Bitter Truth, last week, Evanescence promised the new song "Wasted on You" would be coming soon and that day has arrived.

In the lead-up to the release of new music, Amy Lee teased in a Loudwire Nights radio interview that the band took some risks, but reassured fans that the album is still 100 percent Evanescence. "Wasted on You" speaks to this assertion and is a tender, evocative song with an astonishing vocal performance from Lee, supported by twinkling melodies, atmospheric and beat-driven passages as well as Evanescence's usual metallic crunch.

Listen to "Wasted on You" at the bottom of the page.

"We were recording this music right up until we couldn’t go into the studio anymore, and finished it remotely through file sharing and phone calls," commented Lee.

Further detailing how the band dealt with stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the singer explained, "Tweaking mixes, adding background vocals, creating the video and album art all from home has been like water in the desert for me, my light in a dark time. We are still writing and have a lot more work to do on this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music."

Lee noted that "Wasted on You" wasn't originally intended to be the first single to be shared from The Bitter Truth, "but when the whole world went into indefinite lockdown and everything changed, so did the feeling and meaning of what we wanted to say right now. I didn’t write these lyrics about what we’re all now going through, but somehow that’s exactly what they are."

At 12PM ET today (April 24), Evanescence will release the official video for the new track while Amy Lee participates in a fan Q&A online.

"The whole video was shot by the band and our families on our iPhones, in isolation in our homes many miles apart, then edited together by Paul Brown," Lee continued, noting another way the band worked around current restrictions. "We can’t be together to make a video right now, but we took that and used it to tell the story of our real lives in this moment, and to show that although we are apart, we are all still connected," she said.

With much of the world observing social distancing measures and large economic shutdowns, several artists have elected to delay the release of their new albums, but Evanescence felt it was more important to still release new music.

"As far as business is concerned, this is considered a terrible time to release," admitted the frontwoman, "But we believe that people need music now more than ever. We do, and we’re not going to wait to share it because who knows what tomorrow brings. Who knows if it even comes? This is who we really are and we’re calling out across the world for a connection."

Realizing there are lessons to be learned from this harrowing experience, Lee said, in conclusion, "One thing that has come from this crazy time is it’s stripped away the illusion of control- from all of us. Proof that we really don’t have any when it comes down to it. A big new theme in the new music so far is disillusionment. Growing up and realizing life can be so hard, nobody’s gonna come rescue you, and fairy tales aren’t real — BUT, standing up and saying I’ll take the truth rather than live in denial. Rising up, through the ashes of death and pain and everything just rising up even though it hurts and taking it to move forward. No more lies. The bitter truth is all that impossibly hard stuff. And I’m taking it. Choosing to live."

Below are the lyrics to "Wasted on You" which you can follow along with while listening to the new song further down the page.

I don’t need drugs

I’m already six feet low

Wasted on you

Waiting for a miracle

I can’t move on

Feels like we’re frozen in time

I’m wasted on you

Just pass me the bitter truth Love, don’t you remember?

We were the ones

Nothing could ever change and love

It’s easier not to believe

We have broken everything

But here we are Numb my head

’Til I can’t think anymore

But I still feel the pain I don’t need drugs

I’m already six feet low

Wasted on you

Waiting for a miracle

I can’t move on

Feels like we’re frozen in time

I’m wasted on you

Just pass me the bitter truth Once this was a garden

This was our world

All of the nightmares stayed in the dark

A little too much time by yourself

And you become the enemy

Just look at us now Drowning slowly, just to stay true I don’t need drugs

I’m already six feet low

Wasted on you

Waiting for a miracle

I can’t move on

Feels like we’re frozen in time

I’m wasted on you

Just pass me the bitter truth Will I ever be the same?

Am I strong enough to change?

Is it in my blood?

Shield my eyes to face the day

Come too far to slip away

But it’s killing me to go on without you I don’t need drugs

I’m already six feet low

Wasted on you

Waiting for a miracle

I can’t move on

Like we’re frozen in time

I’m wasted on you

Just pass me the bitter truth

Evanescence, "Wasted On You"