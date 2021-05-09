Ex-Skid Row Vocalist Johnny Solinger Reveals Liver Failure Diagnosis

Former Skid Row vocalist Johnny Solinger checked in on social media on Saturday (May 8), revealing to fans that he has been diagnosed with liver failure.

Solinger was a member of Skid Row from 1999-2015 after starting his career as a solo artist. He appeared on 2003's Thickskin album, 2006's Revolutions Per Minute and both 2013 and 2014's United World Rebellion album chapters.

In updating his fans, Solinger revealed that he had been hospitalized over the last month after getting his liver failure diagnosis. The musician added, "As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it."

Solinger detailed that he's been taking at least seven different medications and will require a lot of physical therapy in the coming months as he tries to regain his strength.

The musician says he's currently looking into fundraising opportunities as he attempts to offset his medical bills. As of yet no official site or benefits have been announced but he expects to reveal a donation portal shortly. Solinger's full statement on the matter can be viewed below:

It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalized for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it.

I am currently under at least seven different medications and I need to have my abdomen drained off fluid that gets accumulated every couple of days. I have lost a lot of strength and will require physical therapy as well.

At the moment, I am looking into putting together some sort of fundraiser to help with the medical bills and with the palliative care I will need in the coming months. I am kindly asking those of you who could help put this together to step forward. I would not be asking you all this if I didn’t really need the help, but sadly this is where I’m at.

I appreciate and want you all to keep me in your thoughts and send me all the healing vibes you can, but I get exhausted easily so I will ask you to please not call or text unless absolutely necessary. But please, if you can help in this difficult time, I will wholeheartedly appreciate it.

Love you all. I will post a link where you can donate very soon but I wanted to update you on my condition.