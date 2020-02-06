Ex-Volumes Guitarist Diego Farias Dies

Former Volumes guitarist and band co-founder Diego Farias has died, according to a Feb. 6 update from his brother, Gus Farias.

Both were involved in the Los Angeles-based prog-metalcore act until just recently, Gus as the unclean vocalist of the outfit. Each parted ways with the group near the end of last year, with Diego confirming his departure in a message Jan. 29. The month prior, Gus claimed he was "kicked out" of Volumes.

Gus' sudden announcement Thursday sent a shockwave through the underground music community. See fellow musicians' responses to the news and tributes to Diego down toward the bottom of this post.

"RIP to my brother Diego," Gus shared. "I love you I can't believe I'm typing this." In a separate message, he added, "We toured the world together we lived the dream together I love you Diego. Rest in paradise little brother you now live thru me."

Volumes issued their own statement via Instagram. See it below.

Additional details regarding Diego's death are currently unclear.

Gus Farias, ex-Volumes

Nick Ursich, Volumes

Brendan Murphy, Counterparts

Tyler Smith, The World Alive

Jayden Panesso, Sylar

Skyler Acord, Issues

Marc Okubo, Veil of Maya

Hance Alligood, ex-Woe, Is Me

Doriano Magliano, ex-Woe, Is Me