Getting back out on the road this year in continued support of their 2020 album Afterburner is Dance Gavin Dance with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moon Tooth all joining in.

The 19-date U.S. run begins at Dance Gavin Dance's own curated SWANFEST in Sacramento, California and then gets more properly underway three days later in Spokane, Washington with an end date of May 20 as the tour closes out in Birmingham, Alabama.

Matt Mingus, Dance Gavin Dance drummer and founding member, is eager to hit the stage and shared, "It brings us great pleasure to announce our upcoming tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes, and Moon Tooth. We will be playing some cities we haven’t had the chance to play in a while and are surely looking forward to it. With the band being as healthy and as happy as ever this will be a tour you won’t wanna miss!”

In late September, Mingus took a leave of absence from the group in the midst of a tour and entered an in-patient rehabilitation facility with support from his bandmates while drum tech Dakota Sammons assumed the nightly duties behind the kit.

See the complete list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale at 10AM on Feb. 4 here with VIP packages available at this location.

Dance Gavin Dance, Memphis May Fire, Volumes + Moon Tooth 2022 Tour

Dance Gavin Dance 2022 U.S. Tour Dance Gavin Dance loading...

April 23 — Sacramento, Calif. @ SWANFEST @ Heart Health Park

April 26 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

April 27 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

April 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion

April 30 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

May 01 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air

May 03 — Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre’s

May 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

May 06 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

May 07 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom @ The Rave

May 09 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

May 10 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

May 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

May 13 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

May 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 15 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

May 17 — Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Concert Hall

May 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Auditorium

May 20 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Sloss Furnaces