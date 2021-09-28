Dance Gavin Dance Drummer Matt Mingus Leaves Tour to Enter Rehab

After a disastrous Sept. 25 show in Detroit, Michigan, Dance Gavin Dance have announced that longtime drummer Matt Mingus will be leaving the tour and entering an in-patient rehabilitation facility to address his substance abuse issues. His drum tech, Dakota Sammons, will serve as the fill-in for the remainder of the band's headlining U.S. tour.

Prior to this announcement, for which the band issued an official statement on social media and explained the situation, Dance Gavin Dance posted a brief message (Sept. 26) and acknowledged the problematic Detroit gig where Mingus was in a state that rendered him incapable of performing up to everyone's expectations.

The band elected, while onstage, to instead have Sammons play drums for the rest of the night instead of ending the show abruptly.

Yesterday (Sept. 26), Dance Gavin Dance offered more clarity and revealed Mingus would be going to rehab and expressed support for their bandmate. "Matt is and has always been an integral part of Dance Gavin Dance. He is our brother and his health and well-being will always be our first priority," wrote the band, who are out on tour in support of last year's Afterburner record.

See the full statement below and view the band's remaining U.S. tour dates — with Polyphia, Veil of Maya, Eidola and Wolf & Bear — at the bottom of the page.

Loudwire wishes Matt Mingus all the best and hope that he can return to the band soon in full health.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Following the events that occurred at our Detroit show on Saturday, we wanted to share some further info with our fans. Matt is unfortunately battling with substance use issues. Matt, along with the band and our team, has decided that the best course of action is for him to immediately go to an in-patient rehabilitation facility to allow him to recover. Matt is and has always been an integral part of Dance Gavin Dance. He is our brother and his health and well-being will always be our first priority. Our drum tech, Dakota Sammons, will fill in, with Matt's blessing, for the rest of this tour. We can't wait to have Matt back, fit and healthy, on the road with us once he's made a full recovery. As everyone knows, the pandemic has been exceptionally hard on everyone, but especially on musicians and touring crews. Being back on the road and getting to share our music with our incredible fans once again after such a long period of emotional and financial uncertainty, has been such a gift. So many fans have reached out to us to tell us about the catharsis these 'Afterburner' shows have provided, following the incredibly trying 18 months we have all just endured. We all need this. Dance Gavin Dance are no strangers to adversity, but our incredible and unique connection we share with our fans means that we always prevail. This will be no different. We appreciate your love and support so much and we know you'll join us in sending Matt much love and wishes for a speedy recovery. See you at the next show.

Dance Gavin Dance, Polyphia, Veil of Maya, Eidola + Wolf & Bear U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 29 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 30 — Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

Oct. 01 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 02 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 03 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 05 — Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House Of Blues

Oct. 06 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 08 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Oct. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Oct. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 14 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 15 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Oct. 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 18 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Oct. 19 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Oct. 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl