Falling in Reverse's headlining tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides and Tech N9ne kicked off last night (Aug. 18), and the band debuted a few songs from their new album Popular Monster.

The group, led by Ronnie Radke, played a 14-song set during the show, which took place in Nampa, Idaho. They opened the performance with "Prequel," the first track on Popular Monster, and finished out the night with "Ronald." Tech N9ne came out for the closer, as he made a guest appearance on the studio version.

Two other songs from the record, "Bad Guy" and "All My Life," made it onto the setlist as well.

READ MORE: Who Is Ronnie Radke Calling Out in Falling in Reverse's New Song 'NO FEAR'?

The evening was also notable for Dance Gavin Dance, who played their first show with Andrew Wells fully on vocal duties following their split with Tilian Pearson in April. They played eight songs during their set, including the live debut of their 2024 songs "Straight From the Heart" and "Speed Demon."

See the setlists and fan-filmed footage for all four acts below.

Tech N9ne Setlist - Aug. 18, 2024

01. Dysfunctional

02. Worldwide Choppers

03. Straight Out the Gate

via Setlist.fm

Black Veil Brides Setlist - Aug. 18, 2024

01. Faithless

02. Bleeders

03. Devil

04. Rebel Yell

05. The Legacy

06. Knives and Pens

07. In the End

via Setlist.fm

Black Veil Brides, "Faithless" (Live 2024)

Dance Gavin Dance Setlist - Aug. 18, 2024

01. Spooks

02. Synergy

03. Straight From the Heart

04. Lemon Meringue Tie

05. Carve

06. Speed Demon

07. We Own the Night

08. Evaporate

via Setlist.fm

Dance Gavin Dance, "Speed Demon" (Live 2024)

Falling in Reverse Setlist - Aug. 18, 2024

01. Prequel

02. Zombified

03. I'm Not a Vampire

04. Fuck You and All Your Friends

05. Bad Guy

06. Losing My Mind

07. The Drug in Me Is You

08. Game Over

09. Just Like You

10. All My Life

11. Popular Monster

12. Voices in My Head

13. Watch the World Burn

14. Ronald

via Setlist.fm

Falling in Reverse, "Prequel" (Live 2024)

Falling in Reverse, "Bad Guy" (Live 2024)

Falling in Reverse, 'All My Life' + 'Voice in My Head' (Live 2024)