Falling in Reverse Kick Off Tour With Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides + Tech N9ne – Setlist + Video
Falling in Reverse's headlining tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides and Tech N9ne kicked off last night (Aug. 18), and the band debuted a few songs from their new album Popular Monster.
The group, led by Ronnie Radke, played a 14-song set during the show, which took place in Nampa, Idaho. They opened the performance with "Prequel," the first track on Popular Monster, and finished out the night with "Ronald." Tech N9ne came out for the closer, as he made a guest appearance on the studio version.
Two other songs from the record, "Bad Guy" and "All My Life," made it onto the setlist as well.
READ MORE: Who Is Ronnie Radke Calling Out in Falling in Reverse's New Song 'NO FEAR'?
The evening was also notable for Dance Gavin Dance, who played their first show with Andrew Wells fully on vocal duties following their split with Tilian Pearson in April. They played eight songs during their set, including the live debut of their 2024 songs "Straight From the Heart" and "Speed Demon."
See the setlists and fan-filmed footage for all four acts below.
Tech N9ne Setlist - Aug. 18, 2024
01. Dysfunctional
02. Worldwide Choppers
03. Straight Out the Gate
via Setlist.fm
Black Veil Brides Setlist - Aug. 18, 2024
01. Faithless
02. Bleeders
03. Devil
04. Rebel Yell
05. The Legacy
06. Knives and Pens
07. In the End
via Setlist.fm
Black Veil Brides, "Faithless" (Live 2024)
Dance Gavin Dance Setlist - Aug. 18, 2024
01. Spooks
02. Synergy
03. Straight From the Heart
04. Lemon Meringue Tie
05. Carve
06. Speed Demon
07. We Own the Night
08. Evaporate
via Setlist.fm
Dance Gavin Dance, "Speed Demon" (Live 2024)
Falling in Reverse Setlist - Aug. 18, 2024
01. Prequel
02. Zombified
03. I'm Not a Vampire
04. Fuck You and All Your Friends
05. Bad Guy
06. Losing My Mind
07. The Drug in Me Is You
08. Game Over
09. Just Like You
10. All My Life
11. Popular Monster
12. Voices in My Head
13. Watch the World Burn
14. Ronald
via Setlist.fm
Falling in Reverse, "Prequel" (Live 2024)
Falling in Reverse, "Bad Guy" (Live 2024)
Falling in Reverse, 'All My Life' + 'Voice in My Head' (Live 2024)
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff