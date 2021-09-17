Gotcha! Exodus have just debuted a new music video for "Clickbait," the latest song off the long-awaited Persona Non Grata album, which is set to arrive on Nov. 19.

This latest single was preceded by the furious "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" and carries on in the same vein — entirely unrelenting as Exodus dish out another one of the most enraged, pissed off songs in their whole career.

We're not going to lie here — we conspired a bit with Nuclear Blast to help lead you to this latest Exodus track and it was only fitting to show you what genuine clickbait looks like. This time, though, there is actually a reward for clicking (the song!), instead of being bummed out that the story you're reading has nothing to do at all with the headline that roped you in.

Nuclear Blast

Now that we've all learned a lesson, Gary Holt commented on this scorching Persona Non Grata offering and exclaimed, "Very excited to launch the release of 'Clickbait' from our upcoming record! Crushing and aggressive as hell, it captures the power of the new record perfectly! Getting more excited by the day. November 19th can’t come fast enough!”

Watch the music video for "Clickbait" directly below and pre-order Exodus' first record since 2014's Blood In, Blood Out here.

Exodus, "Clickbait" Lyrics

False headlines full of lies

to keep us entertained

Promises made to lure you in

yet nothing gained

Draw you in like vultures

to a pile of rotting meat

The snare is set in bold lettering

As we swallow the deceit So naïve

So easily deceived

So ignorant

Fall for all the tales they weave

They mislead

They speak and every word we heed

Hearing only what we think we need We take the clickbait

Follow as they lead

With every word the captivate

We blindly follow

Their trail like human sheep

Never awake, always asleep Twisting people’s words and then

they pour them in your ears

In with the lies, out with the truth

all facts just disappear

Spoken words are mangled into ones you never meant

All distorted, corrupting all intent Our journalistic masters

Command and we obey

Fall in line like lemmings

That feed these birds of prey

Do as we say not as we do

Stop thinking on your own

Scream for more red meat

While gnawing on the bone

Exodus, "Clickbait" Music Video