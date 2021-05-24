Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Says ‘If I’m Walking, I’m Drumming’

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed that he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer in April, but he's not letting the illness stop him from performing. According to Gary Holt, the drummer said, "If I'm walking, I'm drumming."

Holt shared the ad mat for Psycho Las Vegas 2021 on his Instagram a couple of days ago. The festival is set to take place Aug. 20 through 22, and will be headlined by Danzig, Emperor and Down.

"Yeah baby! Back on a fucking stage!" Holt wrote in the caption for the post. "When asked about doing this show, Tom said, 'If I'm walking I'm drumming!' So we said book that motherfucker!"

"I may shed a tear or two in my many beers while on a metal vacation with [Lisa Holt]!" the guitarist continued. "See, we already booked rooms before being added! We were going anyway! So now, I get to go back to work for an hour then rage!"

See Holt's post below.

Though many tours have been announced for this summer over the last few weeks, Psycho Las Vegas will be the first live show in a long time for several artists.

Hunting was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the stomach, but Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza shared an update about the drummer's progress a couple of days ago that seems very hopeful.

"[Hunting is] beating this thing," Souza enthused. "I was actually with the whole band last Tuesday. We had a photoshoot. And I've gotta say Tom looks great."

"I just wanna let you guys know that he's doing really good, and he looks really good, and his attitude and everybody around him is very positive," the singer concluded.