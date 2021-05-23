Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Finalized, Daily Lineups Revealed

You can add Psycho Las Vegas to the many festivals returning later this year. As promised in 2020, a majority of last year's lineup is still intact for this year. And organizers have now revealed the daily lineups for all three days in August.

The first day is Friday, Aug. 20 with Emperor set to headline the festivities at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay resort. They'll be joined on Friday's bill by Gza, Mayhem, Obituary, Ty Segall, Satyricon, Watain, Paul Cauthen, The Sword, Cephaic Carnage, Health, The Bridge City Sinners, MGLA, Intronaut, Exhorder, Pinback, King Dude, Khemmis, Mothership, Toke, Lord Buffalo, Psychlona, Claude Fontaine, Hippie Death Cult, Foie Gras, Alms, Mother Mercury, DJ Ethan McCarthy, DJ Scott Seltzer, DJ Nate Carson and DJ Painkiller.

The Saturday bill (Aug. 21) has Danzig in the headline spot with The Flaming Lips, Thievery Corporation, Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus, Red Fang, Cursive, Pig Destroyer, Poison the Well, Eyehategod, Primitive Man, Death By Stereo, Curl Up & Die, Boysetsfire, Fatso Jetson, Profanatica, Adamantium, Silvertomb, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Withered, Flavor Crystal, Highlands, Vaelmyst, Black Sabbitch and the Tim Dillon Comedy Hour all set to entertain festival goers.

Down get to close out the festival on Sunday (Aug. 22), with sets from Exodus, High on Fire, Osees, Amigo the Devil, Drab Majesty, Crippled Black Phoenix, Weedeater, Full of Hell, Midnight, Repulsion, Cult of Fire, Zola Jesus, TSOL, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Guantanamo Baywatch, Immolation, Dengue Fever, Creeping Death, Kanga, Warish, Glacial Tomb, Relaxer, Vitriol, DJ Scott Seltzer and a Q&A with legendary rock manager Doc McGhee all on the bill.

According to the organizers, the Psycho Swim event is officially sold out with no additional tickets expected to be released. Three-day weekend passes are also nearly sold out, while rooms at Mandalay Bay are nearing capacity. However, organizers have opened up additional suites and rooms at the nearby Luxor, MGM Grand, Excalibur and Park MGM with discounts available. Check the Psycho Las Vegas website for any additional questions.