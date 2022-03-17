Psycho Las Vegas Reveals ‘Second Wave’ of 2022 Artist Additions

What's more fun than Las Vegas? Psycho Las Vegas! The annual music event will take over Resorts World Las Vegas Aug. 19-21, and after initially teasing hard rock and metal fans with acts such as Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Mayhem and Satyricon in a previous announcement, a whole new batch of acts has been added for the 2022 edition.

Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warpaint, Carpenter Brut, GZA, Carcass, At the Gates, High on Fire and plenty more have signed on to take part in the festivities. A full listing of confirmed performers can be viewed below. And as usual, there will also be a Psycho Swim poolside performance scheduled as well, with Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder and more leading the way.

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Performance Lineup

Mercyful Fate

Suicidal Tendencies

Emperor

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Warpaint

Mayhem

Carpenter Brut

GZA

Satyricon

Watain

She Past Away

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah

Carcass

At The Gates

High On Fire

Ulver

Beats Antique

Paradise Lost

Cirith Ungol

Vio-lence

Katatonia

The Accüsed AD

Samael

Boris

Nothing

Dance With The Dead

Anika

The KVB

The Juliana Theory

Monster Magnet

Wolves In The Throne Room

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

Amenra

MGLA

Liturgy

Primitive Man

Tribulation

Monolord

Gatecreeper

King Woman

WAND

Crobot

Wiegedood

Marissa Nadler

N8NOFACE

Bömbers

Drain

Year Of No Light

Mizmor

The Goddamn Gallows

Sanguisugabogg

200 Stab Wounds

Last Podcast On The Left

Chessboxing with GZA

PSYCHO SWIM

Midnight

Eyehategod

Elder

Bridge City Sinners

Starcrawler

Uniform

Deathchant

Early Moods

Rifflord

As the event has grown in popularity, Psycho Las Vegas has shifted to a new destination in 2022, taking over Resorts World Las Vegas. This allows for six concert stages to feature the incredible talent lineup, along with a variety of options of leisure, cuisine and gambling.

Fans can also spend the day at AWANA Spa & Wellness, enjoy a meal or drink at one of over 40 food and beverage venues or hit the poker tables because Texas Hold 'Em is back with a vengeance at Psycho Las Vegas. Without curfews, the party doesn't stop as sets and Psycho dance parties go on through all hours of the night.

Get your tickets for Psycho Las Vegas 2022 right here.