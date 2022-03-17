Psycho Las Vegas Reveals ‘Second Wave’ of 2022 Artist Additions
What's more fun than Las Vegas? Psycho Las Vegas! The annual music event will take over Resorts World Las Vegas Aug. 19-21, and after initially teasing hard rock and metal fans with acts such as Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Mayhem and Satyricon in a previous announcement, a whole new batch of acts has been added for the 2022 edition.
Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warpaint, Carpenter Brut, GZA, Carcass, At the Gates, High on Fire and plenty more have signed on to take part in the festivities. A full listing of confirmed performers can be viewed below. And as usual, there will also be a Psycho Swim poolside performance scheduled as well, with Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder and more leading the way.
Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Performance Lineup
Mercyful Fate
Suicidal Tendencies
Emperor
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Warpaint
Mayhem
Carpenter Brut
GZA
Satyricon
Watain
She Past Away
Raekwon & Ghostface Killah
Carcass
At The Gates
High On Fire
Ulver
Beats Antique
Paradise Lost
Cirith Ungol
Vio-lence
Katatonia
The Accüsed AD
Samael
Boris
Nothing
Dance With The Dead
Anika
The KVB
The Juliana Theory
Monster Magnet
Wolves In The Throne Room
...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Amenra
MGLA
Liturgy
Primitive Man
Tribulation
Monolord
Gatecreeper
King Woman
WAND
Crobot
Wiegedood
Marissa Nadler
N8NOFACE
Bömbers
Drain
Year Of No Light
Mizmor
The Goddamn Gallows
Sanguisugabogg
200 Stab Wounds
Last Podcast On The Left
Chessboxing with GZA
PSYCHO SWIM
Midnight
Eyehategod
Elder
Bridge City Sinners
Starcrawler
Uniform
Deathchant
Early Moods
Rifflord
As the event has grown in popularity, Psycho Las Vegas has shifted to a new destination in 2022, taking over Resorts World Las Vegas. This allows for six concert stages to feature the incredible talent lineup, along with a variety of options of leisure, cuisine and gambling.
Fans can also spend the day at AWANA Spa & Wellness, enjoy a meal or drink at one of over 40 food and beverage venues or hit the poker tables because Texas Hold 'Em is back with a vengeance at Psycho Las Vegas. Without curfews, the party doesn't stop as sets and Psycho dance parties go on through all hours of the night.
Get your tickets for Psycho Las Vegas 2022 right here.