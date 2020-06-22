Majority of 2020 Psycho Las Vegas Lineup Returning for 2021

If you planned to go to the 2020 edition of Psycho Las Vegas, you'll probably like what the 2021 edition has in store. Organizers have now revealed that they've secured 80 of the 83 performers who were on board for this year for 2021.

The bill was already stacked with acts like Danzig, Mercyful Fate, Emperor, The Flaming Lips, Down, Mayhem, Blue Oyster Cult and plenty more set to play. The full lineup also includes: Satyricon, Obituary, Warpaint, Blonde Redhead, HEALTH, Watain, Ulver, Katatonia, At the Gates, Poison The Well, Paul Cauthen, Amigo The Devil, Exhorder, Wolves in the Throne Room, Thursday, Pinback, Zola Jesus, Drab Majesty, Boris, Eyehategood, Repulsion, Immolation, Midnight, MGLA, Windhand, Cursive, Tsol, King Dude, Pig Destroyer, Brutus, Profanatica, Lower Dens, Cult of Fire, Intronaut, boysetsfire, Death by Stereo, Curl Up and Die, Adamantium, This Will Destroy You, Khemmis, Mothership, Guantanamo Baywatch, Dengue Fever, Kaelan Mikla, Black Joe Lewis, Fatso Jetson, Wino, Creeping Death, Mephistofeles, Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Toke, Foie Gras, Flavor Crystals, Silvertomb, LordBuffalo, Warish, Alms, Bombers, Glacial Tomb, Relaxer, Black Sabbitch, Hippie Death Cult, Vaelmyst, Mother Mercury and Two Minutes to Late Night. Ty Segall, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Crowbar are the three acts unable to return for the 2021 edition.

The 2021 edition has been rescheduled for Aug. 20-22, with the Psycho Swim party rescheduled for Aug. 19. If you already purchased a pass for either event and still want to attend in 2021, your passes will be valid for the new dates. Everything you need to know concerning the 2021 event is included in the band FAQ section at the Vivapsycho.com website. Check out a trailer for next year's festival below.

2021 Psycho Las Vegas

2021 Psycho Las Vegas Trailer