Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Confirms Mercyful Fate, Emperor + 12 More Bands

With the 2021 edition of the Psycho Las Vegas festival in the books, work is already underway in planning next year's event, which will feature Mercyful Fate, Emperor and many more as the organizers have confirmed the first wave of acts.

This year's festival was held amid uncertainty as a surge in coronavirus cases has enveloped the United States, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and, because of this, a number of originally scheduled artists had to drop off the bill, most notably acts from Europe and elsewhere outside contiguous North America.

The 2022 installment offers a shot at redemption for fans who had hoped to see any of the acts that unfortunately had to withdraw, with a three-day fest booked between Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 in "Sin City."

Early bird tickets are available for a very limited time here and you can view all of the bands set to appear at Psycho Las Vegas 2022 directly below.

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 — Confirmed Bands

Mercyful Fate

Emperor

Mayhem

Satyricon

Watain

Wolves In The Throne Room

Samael

Boris

MGLA

Cirith Ungol

King Woman

Marissa Nadler

Bombers

Year Of No Light