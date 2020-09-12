Facebook Can Now Delete Band Accounts for Livestreaming Shows

Effective October 1, Facebook is taking steps to limit the ability of bands to promote videos that will "create a music listening experience for yourself or for others." This also extends to Facebook Live, which has been an especially popular avenue for livestreamed concerts in the pandemic era.

The language is quite ambiguous as to what constitutes a "listening experience for yourself or for others" in relation to videos, likely encompassing a large swath of music entertainment posts. The rule claims this is done because "we want you to be able to enjoy videos posted by family and friends" as the social media platform places increasing emphasis on these values.

As a result of these new rules in Facebook's Music Guidelines, accounts found in violation of this term of agreement may have their videos blocked and can risk the page, profile or group being deleted entirely. A special note at the end clarified that this rule extends to Facebook Live videos.

The rule reads as follows:

You may not use videos on our Products to create a music listening experience

We want you to be able to enjoy videos posted by family and friends. However, if you use videos on our Products to create a music listening experience for yourself or for others, your videos will be blocked and your page, profile or group may be deleted. This includes Live.

Under this rule change, it would appear that something as innocuous as a band uploading their own music video natively to Facebook would result in a penalty. Facebook also owns Instagram, though no similar rule has been enacted on Instagram at this time.

