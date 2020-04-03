Rock + Metal Virtual Performance Streaming Calendar

If you're missing out on concerts and festivals because of cancelations over the coronavirus, you're not alone. The live entertainment industry is taking a pretty big hit due to the illness, but musicians are coming together all over to put on streamable live performances for their fans in the meantime.

Dave Grohl and Billie Joe Armstrong have hosted concerts from their living rooms, where they play the classics everyone loves. Whether it's an online festival in a game or a Facebook live, there's something for all rock and metal fans alike. Some organizations and labels will be even be hosting a different artist every week.

We have compiled a list of virtual performances you can stream throughout the coming weeks while you continue to quarantine, and will update as more come up. Some will be recurring on a weekly basis, while others are one-time events. See them all below.

Enjoy, and stay safe!

Knotfest Weekly Live Streams

Knotfest's website will stream a live performance from your favorite metal bands every Friday. So far, they've aired sets by Lamb of God and Megadeth, which both featured live chats with members of the bands.

Napalm Records' "Napalm Sofa Series"

Napalm Records will host several bands on their "Napalm Sofa Series," which take place in the form of live streams on their Facebook page. Be sure to stay tuned for updates, as they announce different performances every few days.

Wiretap Records

Wiretap Records have announced a month-long series for the quarantine, dubbed the "Wiretap Records Family Vacation Live Stream Series," which kicks off Friday, April 10. Join the group here to stay up to date on who will be performing.