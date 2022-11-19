8 Facts About Audioslave’s Self-Titled Debut Only Superfans Would Know

Nowadays, collaborations between artists happen constantly and new supergroups seem to pop up every few months. But, years ago when members of huge bands would form a new entity, it was a much bigger deal — such was the case with Audioslave, which formed in 2001 out of the dissolution of Rage Against the Machine and Soundgarden.

What do you get when you take the thunderous energy of RATM's Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford and top it with Chris Cornell's remarkable vocal range? Audioslave's self-titled debut, which came out on Nov. 19, 2002, features powerhouse anthems such as "Cochise" and "Show Me How to Live," as well as more melodic numbers "Like a Stone," "I Am the Highway" and "Shadow on the Sun."

Sadly, Audioslave's reign didn't last very long, but their debut album, as well as their two subsequent releases, Out of Exile (2005) and Revelations (2006), helped solidify them as one of the strongest and most admirable supergroups of the 21st century.

Check out some facts you probably didn't know about Audioslave's first album below.