Swedish power-folk troupe Falconer have announced that From a Dying Ember will serve as the follow-up album to 2014's Black Moon Rising. It'll be the ninth record from the band and one that welcomes some new sounds, which can be heard in the first single, "Desert Dreams."

For nearly two decades, Falconer have taken listeners on journeys of pure, epic fantasy on the wings of whimsical, triumphant melodies, double-kick drum power and the honey-throated voice of theatrical performer Mathias Blad. "Desert Dreams" dares not deviate from this winning formula and embraces Falconer's core sound while some more folk-inspired elements creep into the background.

"Finally, we got the chance to incorporate some keyed fiddle and bagpipe into the music - something that has always been a wish from us, just to get that extra medieval and folky feel to it," enthused guitarist and founder Stefan Weinerhall. "In that time, we also wrote the most intense ballad ever, which turned out to be 'Rejoice the Adorned' - only featuring piano, keys and strings," he continued.

Listen to "Desert Dreams" below.

From a Dying Ember was mixed and mastered by King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque and will be released on June 26 through Metal Blade Records. Pre-order the album here and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Falconer, "Desert Dreams"

Falconer, From a Dying Ember Album Art + Track Listing

Metal Blade

01. "Kings and Queens"

02. "Desert Dreams"

03. "Redeem and Repent"

04. "Bland Sump Och Dy"

05. "Fool's Crusade"

06. "Garnets and a Gilded Rose"

07. "In Regal Attire"

08. "Rejoice the Adorned"

09. "Testify"

10. "Thrust the Dagger Deep"

11. "Rapture"

12. "The Cauldron" (Digipak Bonus Track)

13. "Portals of Light" (Acoustic Version - Digipak Bonus Track)

14. "Long Gone By" (Acoustic Version - Digipak Bonus Track)