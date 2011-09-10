10 Fall 2011 Rock Tours You Can’t Miss

A number of big fall 2011 tours are set to kick off soon. From veteran rock bands like Foo Fighters, Bush and Smashing Pumpkins to radio-friendly acts like Evanescence and 3 Doors Down, this fall will see a wide-range of performers playing rock shows at venues all across the country. For fans who want to bang their heads a little more, metalcore acts like Asking Alexandria and the Devil Wears Prada will be out on the road, as will heavy metal veterans Anthrax and current hard-rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch. So, check out the list of tours before and determine which ones you can't miss this fall:

10 Evanescence Support: The Pretty Reckless Evanescence are finally back on the scene with a new self-titled album set to drop on Oct. 11. Singer Amy Lee and company have already unleashed the single 'What You Want' from the disc. Joining Evanescence on tour will be singer/actress Taylor Momsen's band the Pretty Reckless. The trek kicks off Oct. 10 in Oakland and is scheduled through an Oct. 27 show in Montreal, Canada.

9 Asking Alexandria +

Hollywood Undead Support: Borgore, We Came as Romans, D.R.U.G.S. U.K. metalcore act Asking Alexandria are teaming up with masked marauders Hollywood Undead for a co-headlining trek. Both bands dropped new albums in April of this year. Joining the acts on the trek are Bogore, We Came as Romans and D.R.U.G.S. The trek launches Nov. 1 in Mesa, Ariz., and runs through a Nov. 19 show in Tampa, Fla.

8 The Smashing Pumpkins While Billy Corgan is the only remaining original member of the Smashing Pumpkins, seeing the band play classic hits like 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings' and 'Today' is still a thrill for diehard fans of the alt-rock heroes. Corgan and company are getting ready to release the album 'Oceania' in early 2012. The trek kicks off Oct. 5 in Los Angeles and runs through an Oct. 22 show in Philadelphia.

7 Dream Theater Support: Trivium Prog-metal veterans Dream Theater will be out on the road to support their latest release, 'A Dramatic Turn of Events.' Dream Theater will have a big-name opening band along for the ride in heavy metal act Trivium, who recently released their new disc 'In Waves.' The trek begins Sept. 24 in San Francisco and runs through an Oct. 27 show in Grand Prairie, Texas.

6 The Devil Wears Prada Support: Whitechapel, Enter Shikari, For Today Metalcore mavens the Devil Wears Prada will take their high-energy act across the States on their fall tour. Joining TDWP for the ride are Whitechapel, Enter Shikari and For Today. The Devil Wears Prada will be touring behind their latest disc, 'Dead Throne.' The trek kicks off Nov. 3 in Milwaukee and runs all the way through a Dec. 18 gig in Cincinnati.

5 3 Doors Down Support: Theory of a Deadman, Pop Evil 3 Doors Down are headlining a fall trek in support of their new album, 'Time of My Life.' Theory of a Deadman will jump right from their stint on the Carnival of Madness tour to provide support along with Pop Evil. The jaunt kicks off Sept. 29 in Chattanooga, Tenn., and is currently scheduled through a Nov. 12 show in Providence, R.I.

4 Bush Support: Filter, Chevelle Here's a tour that, in essence, features three headlining acts. While Bush tops the bill, Filter and Chevelle are hard-rock powerhouses in their own rights. Bush will be out in support of their new disc, 'The Sea of Memories,' but Gavin Rossdale and company will certainly play their old hits like 'Comedown' and 'Glycerine.' The trek gets rolling Sept. 27 in San Diego and comes to an end Oct. 28 in San Antonio.

3 Anthrax + Testament Support: Death Angel Anthrax and Testament are co-headlining a fall trek that's sure to please thrash metal fans across the country. Anthrax will be out in support of their new album, 'Worship Music,' while Testament are getting ready to release a new disc in 2012. Death Angel will provide support on the tour, which kicks off Oct. 14 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and runs through a Nov. 19 show in Milwaukee.

2 Five Finger Death Punch Support: All That Remains, Hatebreed, Rev Theory Five Finger Death Punch will head out on the road in support of their upcoming album, American Capitalist, due Oct. 11. The fall trek, dubbed the 'Share the Welt' tour, will feature support from All That Remains, Hatebreed and Rev Theory, making for a power-packed lineup. The jaunt gets going Oct. 16 in San Francisco and runs through a Nov. 6 show in Indianapolis.

1 Foo Fighters Support: Rise Against, Cage the Elephant, Social Distortion Foo Fighters are hitting the road this fall behind their latest album, 'Wasting Light,' with a powerhouse cast of rotating opening acts. Rise Against, Cage the Elephant and veteran rockers Social Distortion will take turns supporting Dave Grohl and company. The trek launches Sept. 14 in St. Paul, Minn., and winds down with a Nov. 16 stop in Boston.