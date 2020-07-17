The Fall of Troy Return With New Song “We Are the Future” — Listen

The Fall of Troy have released their first new song in four years.

"We Are the Future" is characterized by techy guitars and a desolate take on the post-hardcore sound the band have made their name on. Check it out below:

This track appears to be the first taste of a new album from the Fall of Troy called Mukiltearth — a play on the name of the band's hometown of Mukilteo in Washington State — which they have been teasing on social media for a possible release date of Aug. 8.

The Fall of Troy formed in 2002, releasing four studio albums before disbanding in 2010, only to reform in 2013 and self-release their fifth LP, OK, in 2016. The band's commercial peak came via the single "F.C.P.R.E.M.I.X.," which dropped in 2005 and has since amassed close to 20,000,000 streams on Spotify.

Currently, the Fall of Troy don't have any live dates scheduled, the band having last performed at the end of 2019.

"We Are the Future" Lyrics

Let's stage an execution

Let's draw the line right now

When everything's sold out

When you perpetuate your fears

Let's get away with it

Wash your mouth out with their words

Let's get away with it

When everything is lost, everybody runs

We see the future

We see the future

We are the future

We see the future

And every time we speak

You hold the master key

And every door we seek

You walk in after me

Now everything is fine

Tied up and folded blind

Reality's the sign

Calling out, calling out, calling out

We won't be the same

No one left to blame

Do you feel ashamed?

Will we fabricate?

All the games we played

Can we play it safe?

Won't you say my name

Don't pontificate

We won't be the same

No one left to blame

Do you feel ashamed?

Will we fabricate?

All the games we played

Can we play it safe?

Won't you say my name

Don't pontificate

We won't be the same

No one left to blame

Do you feel ashamed?

Will we fabricate?

All the games we played

Can we play it safe?

We're coming out

We are the future

We're coming out

We are the future

13 Emo Albums With No Bad Songs

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=983757612069606