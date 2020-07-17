The Fall of Troy Return With New Song “We Are the Future” — Listen
The Fall of Troy have released their first new song in four years.
"We Are the Future" is characterized by techy guitars and a desolate take on the post-hardcore sound the band have made their name on. Check it out below:
This track appears to be the first taste of a new album from the Fall of Troy called Mukiltearth — a play on the name of the band's hometown of Mukilteo in Washington State — which they have been teasing on social media for a possible release date of Aug. 8.
The Fall of Troy formed in 2002, releasing four studio albums before disbanding in 2010, only to reform in 2013 and self-release their fifth LP, OK, in 2016. The band's commercial peak came via the single "F.C.P.R.E.M.I.X.," which dropped in 2005 and has since amassed close to 20,000,000 streams on Spotify.
Currently, the Fall of Troy don't have any live dates scheduled, the band having last performed at the end of 2019.
"We Are the Future" Lyrics
Let's stage an execution
Let's draw the line right now
When everything's sold out
When you perpetuate your fears
Let's get away with it
Wash your mouth out with their words
Let's get away with it
When everything is lost, everybody runs
We see the future
We see the future
We are the future
We see the future
And every time we speak
You hold the master key
And every door we seek
You walk in after me
Now everything is fine
Tied up and folded blind
Reality's the sign
Calling out, calling out, calling out
We won't be the same
No one left to blame
Do you feel ashamed?
Will we fabricate?
All the games we played
Can we play it safe?
Won't you say my name
Don't pontificate
We won't be the same
No one left to blame
Do you feel ashamed?
Will we fabricate?
All the games we played
Can we play it safe?
Won't you say my name
Don't pontificate
We won't be the same
No one left to blame
Do you feel ashamed?
Will we fabricate?
All the games we played
Can we play it safe?
We're coming out
We are the future
We're coming out
We are the future
