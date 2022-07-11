Fall Out Boy are giving back to the community they came from after a violent mass shooting in the area left seven people dead and dozens more injured in the chaos.

There have already been more than 300 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It's July.

For Fall Out Boy, the one that hits closest to home was July 4's Highland Park parade shooting near Chicago. A suspect is in custody, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Fall Out Boy was formed in the nearby suburb of Wilmette, 20 miles southeast of Highland Park, in 2001.

In a tweet last week, Fall Out Boy looked back at those origins when they said, "Chicago is where we grew up, and we are heartbroken for the families and entire community of Highland Park, as well as every single victim of wanton gun violence in America."

The pop-punk band added, "We will be donating $100,000 through The Fall Out Boy Fund to Everytown for Gun Safety to help their continued efforts toward ending gun violence."

On its website, Everytown for Gun Safety explains, "Gun violence touches every town in America. For too long, life-saving laws have been thwarted by the gun lobby and by leaders who refuse to take common-sense steps that will save lives."

It continues, "But something is changing. Nearly 10 million mayors, moms, teachers, survivors, gun owners, students and everyday Americans have come together to make their own communities safer. Everytown starts with you, and it starts in your neighborhood. By introducing evidence-based solutions in every town, we can end gun violence."

Fall Out Boy's latest studio album is 2018's M A N I A. The group recently toured with fellow rockers Green Day and Weezer on the three bands' U.S. "Hella Mega Tour."