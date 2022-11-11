Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Sings ‘Merry Spidey Christmas’ Song for Marvel TV Show

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump is in the holiday spirit, and he's got a little help from his animated pals at Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Stump has continued his association with the Disney Junior series by penning and singing the new song "Merry Spidey Christmas."

Stump has overseen every song featured within the series, so his involvement with this holiday themed song is no surprise. The video for the track and the lyrics can be viewed below, while the song itself appeared in a holiday special episode of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends that debuted this morning (Nov. 11) on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Speaking with Consequence about the song, Stump revealed, “'Merry Spidey Christmas' really just came from the lyrics — that’s usually the way I write… I almost just read and listen to the music in my head that the words inspire. Harrison [Wilcox] had sent some lyrics, I think I changed some here or there but really, all the music sort of appeared to me fully formed just by reading what was on the page (or well, e-mail, haha)."

He continues, "Honestly I just had fun with it. And being even more honest, I had had the 'Christmas Christmas Christmas' melody kicking around my brain for years without a place to use it, so somehow when I saw the phrase 'Merry Spidey Christmas,' the rest of the song sort of wrote itself."

Patrick Stump, "Merry Spidey Christmas" Lyrics

Gather near! Gather near!

It’s that special time of year

Where everyone is full of cheer you know

When people give each other a lift.

With a friendly hug, hello, or gift.

Or a kiss beneath the mistletoe

On the holidays you get to be a hero too.

Being a friendly neighbor is up to you!

Have a Merry Spidey Christmas! Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!

A merry Spidey Christmas! Christmas!

Lifting spirits, spreading cheer

Singing loud for all to hear

Every naughty villain fears.

The magic of this time of year.

When the Spidey team is full of cheer you know

Grumpy Goblin can’t compete

With a yummy holiday treat.

And a team of festive heroes, go webs go!

When all that Rhino wants to do is wreck

Maybe all he needs is just a turtleneck.

Have a Merry Spidey Christmas! Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!

A merry Spidey Christmas! Christmas!

Electro zaps what’s in her way

But she still likes the holidays

Christmas! A merry Spidey Christmas! A merry Spidey Christmas! A merry

Spidey Christmas!

Patrick Stump, "Merry Spidey Christmas"