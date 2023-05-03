Falling in Reverse Call Off Three More Shows After Ronnie Radke Laryngitis Diagnosis

The vocal woes continue for Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke, who started calling off dates over a week ago. The singer revealed that a recent visit with a specialist revealed that he has laryngitis and inflammation, and he's been ordered to vocal rest to prevent any further damage to his vocal chords. As a result, three more shows have been called off.

Radke first bowed out of Orlando's Earthday Birthday on April 22 and Augustine, Florida's Planet Band Camp the following day. In an April 23 video revealing one of the cancellations, Radke noted, "I'm sorry; I'm not sick. It's just. the cold air in [some] of these venues — there's no moisture. So you can hear it in my voice. I gotta take care of my voice."

As for Radke's latest comments and cancellation info, his statement can be read below:

As many of you know, I have been having some issues with my voice over the last week. I have now seen a specialist and was diagnosed with laryngitis and inflammation, requiring me to go on further vocal rest to prevent damage to my vocal chords. I truly hate to do this but will have to cancel our next 3 performances: May 2 - Springfield, Mo. - The Shrine Mosque

May 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. 0 93X's Twin City Takeover

May 6 - St. Paul, Minn. @ HOG Fest The festivals in Milwaukee and St. Paul will go on as planned, just without us performing. For our headline show in Springfield, refunds are available at your point of purchase. I love you all and am super thankful for your understanding and support. I'll see you all on May 27 at Sonic Temple.

The good news for the singer is that the three shows were the last three dates of his current run, with a scheduled break already planned ahead of the band's May 27 performance at the Sonic Temple Festival. With multiple weeks off, hopefully the singer will have proper time to heal and be ready for a return to the stage at one of the spring's more highly anticipated festivals.

After Sonic Temple, Falling in Reverse will join Avenged Sevenfold for their Los Angeles and New York comeback shows June 9 and 23 before kicking off their next leg of touring on June 26 in Charleston, West Virginia. You can get your tickets to see Falling in Reverse right here.

Falling in Reverse Remaining 2023 North American Tour

May 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

June 23 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

June 26 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

June 27 – Richmond, Va. @ Va. Credit Union LIVE!

June 29 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Ctr

June 30 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

July 2 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

July 3 – Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Empl. Arena

July 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Ctr

July 6 – Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena

July 8 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant PowerHouse

July 9 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Ctr

July 11 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks

July 12 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amp.

July 14 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 15 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval

July 17 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Arena

July 18 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amp.

July 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater

July 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater

July 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest

July 26 – Nampa, Id. @ Ford Idaho Ctr

July 27 – Idaho Falls, Id. @ Mountain America Ctr

July 29 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park

July 30 – Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Ctr

Sept. 16 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 12 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Oct. 14 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena