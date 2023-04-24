Ronnie Radke Cancels 2 Falling in Reverse Shows Due to Voice Issues
Lead vocalist Ronnie Radke canceled two Falling in Reverse shows in Florida over the weekend, citing issues with his voice. But he maintained in video updates that he wasn't sick.
The affected shows were on April 22 in Orlando, Florida (Earthday Birthday 2023) and on April 23 in St. Augustine, Florida (Planet Band Camp). In his updates, Radke apologized to fans and promised to make up the Falling in Reverse shows at some point in the future. Falling in Reverse's current tour is due to resume April 25 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In an April 22 video message, Radke says, "Sorry guys, Orlando Earthday Birthday, I apologize, man. I can't — my vocals, I gotta save it for the rest of this tour. I'm really sorry."
He continues, "You guys are unbelievably awesome and I just feel so bad. And the rest of the band, you know — we're all here right now. We're very sorry. I promise you I'll make it up to you."
Ronnie Radke Announces Falling in Reverse Show Cancelation in Orlando, Florida
In an April 23 video, Radke says he needed "one more day of rest. The next show I'm gonna be able to do for sure. It happens sometimes, guys. There's a lot of bands that have to do this."
The Falling in Reverse singer adds, "I'm sorry; I'm not sick. It's just. the cold air in [some] of these venues — there's no moisture. So you can hear it in my voice. I gotta take care of my voice."
Ronnie Radke Announces Falling in Reverse Show Cancelation in St. Augustine, Florida
