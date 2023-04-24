Lead vocalist Ronnie Radke canceled two Falling in Reverse shows in Florida over the weekend, citing issues with his voice. But he maintained in video updates that he wasn't sick.

The affected shows were on April 22 in Orlando, Florida (Earthday Birthday 2023) and on April 23 in St. Augustine, Florida (Planet Band Camp). In his updates, Radke apologized to fans and promised to make up the Falling in Reverse shows at some point in the future. Falling in Reverse's current tour is due to resume April 25 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In an April 22 video message, Radke says, "Sorry guys, Orlando Earthday Birthday, I apologize, man. I can't — my vocals, I gotta save it for the rest of this tour. I'm really sorry."

He continues, "You guys are unbelievably awesome and I just feel so bad. And the rest of the band, you know — we're all here right now. We're very sorry. I promise you I'll make it up to you."

Ronnie Radke Announces Falling in Reverse Show Cancelation in Orlando, Florida

In an April 23 video, Radke says he needed "one more day of rest. The next show I'm gonna be able to do for sure. It happens sometimes, guys. There's a lot of bands that have to do this."

The Falling in Reverse singer adds, "I'm sorry; I'm not sick. It's just. the cold air in [some] of these venues — there's no moisture. So you can hear it in my voice. I gotta take care of my voice."

Ronnie Radke Announces Falling in Reverse Show Cancelation in St. Augustine, Florida

Falling in Reverse 2023 Tour Dates

April 25 – N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

April 27 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

April 29 – Worcester, Mass. @ Big Gig

May 2 – Springfield, Mo. @ The Shrine

May 4 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

May 6 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Ctr.

May 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

June 23 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

June 26 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

June 27 – Richmond, Va. @ Va. Credit Union LIVE!

June 29 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Ctr

June 30 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

July 2 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

July 3 – Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Empl. Arena

July 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Ctr

July 6 – Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena

July 8 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant PowerHouse

July 9 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Ctr

July 11 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks

July 12 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amp.

July 14 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 15 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval

July 17 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Arena

July 18 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amp.

July 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater

July 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater

July 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest

July 26 – Nampa, Id. @ Ford Idaho Ctr

July 27 – Idaho Falls, Id. @ Mountain America Ctr

July 29 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park

July 30 – Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Ctr

Sept. 16 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 12 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Oct. 14 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena