Falling in Reverse Find Strength in Soaring New Song ‘Carry On’

Falling in Reverse have just revealed a song that should help you face the day ahead. "Carry On" is an uplifting track that was actually recorded for the Coming Home sessions, but had not been included on any album or released up to this point.

The track leans heavy on the wall of synths and Ronnie Radke's passionate vocals as it soars through the chorus, lifting the listener with a message certain to help you dig a little deeper to find the strength inside and face the day ahead.

"This song was meant for the Coming Home album. After revisiting it recently we decided to release it for you guys," stated the group via Twitter. As it comes from the Coming Home sessions, the accompanying player features the masked astronaut floating through space associated with previous clips from the record.

The song was produced by Radke himself, along with Tyler Smyth and Michael "Elvis" Baskette, with the latter in-demand producer also mixing the track. If you like what you hear, you can pick it up here in the platform of your choosing.

Falling in Reverse, "Carry On"