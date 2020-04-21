Falling in Reverse Guitarist Derek Jones Dead at 35

Falling in Reverse guitarist Derek Jones has died at the age of 35, as confirmed by singer Ronnie Radke.

Radke Tweeted the news of Jones' passing, writing, "I'll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling in Reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest in peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken."

The message was accompanied by four photos of the late guitarist, who formally joined the band in 2010 and has been featured on all four of Falling in Reverse's albums.

Prior to joining Falling in Reverse, Jones was a member of hardcore group A Smile From the Trenches. During his time in the band from 2007 until 2010, he was featured on one EP and a full length record.

He relocated to Las Vegas in 2010 a few months before Radke's release from prison with the intention of starting Falling in Reverse together later in the year. Less than two years later, the group had landed a record deal with Epitaph and released their debut album, The Drug In Me Is You, in the summer of 2011. Falling in Reverse's fourth album, Coming Home, came out in 2017.

Our thoughts are with Jones' friends and family during this time.

