Falling in Reverse Postpone Syracuse Show Over Air Quality

Falling in Reverse have postponed their show scheduled for tonight (June 30) in Syracuse, N.Y. over the air quality. The performance has been rescheduled for September.

In a post on their social media last night, Falling in Reverse stated that Syracuse's city officials deemed the air quality unsafe for an outdoor concert to take place. The air is being impacted by the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

"Syracuse - we've been notified by local officials that the air quality conditions at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater will be unsafe tomorrow night (June 30) due to Canadian wildfire smoke, and that we must reschedule," they wrote, adding that the show will now take place Sept. 12 with the same lineup. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, but those who wish to receive a refund can do so by July 6.

"Syracuse N.Y. we're sorry but air quality in your city is too bad and officials won't let us since it's an outside amphitheater. Blame Canada lol see you September 12 though we're not canceling," frontman Ronnie Radke wrote in his own tweet quoting the band's statement.

Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Crown The Empire were set to play the concert as well, and thus will still perform at the Sept. 12 show.

According to Local Syracuse, The National Weather Service and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have issued an air quality alert for all of upstate New York through midnight tonight as a result of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Though the effects from the smoke aren't expected to be as bad today as it was in early June, the alert still deems the air quality "unhealthy," and implores sensitive groups to restrict outdoor activities until the alert is lifted. They even encourage healthy people not to engage in strenuous outdoor activity.

Syracuse reports that this is the second concert the city has had to cancel this month, after country singer Chris Stapleton's show was postponed earlier this month because of the air quality. As of now, Counting Crows' July 1 show with Dashboard Confessional at the same venue is still set to take place.