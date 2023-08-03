Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke recently said it is easier to write a metalcore song than a song that could attain the popular mainstream benchmark of being a hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The remark is an unsurprising one coming from the Falling in Reverse bandleader, who frequently airs his opinion on musical matters online.

Seemingly content to court controversy, Radke also uses his social media outlets to express beliefs that many find inflammatory, which he's said in the past led to him receiving a ban on TikTok.

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), however, Radke's mind was on metalcore and the art of songwriting.

"It's so much easier to write a fucking metalcore song, than sit down and write a fucking HIT single that breaks the billboard hot 100 charts," the ever-pugnacious Falling in Reverse singer tweeted.

Referring to the ubiquitous metal guitar "chug" technique of picking a low note on open strings, Radke added that he's "so tired of these clowns acting like making metal is some crazy ass impossible concept that only a few know how to do, here's your chord profession 0000-000-000-1-000-000-000-1 congratulations. you just played the open chord for 14 fucking albums."

Falling in Reverse's most successful single to date, 2019's "Popular Monster," earned Radke his first-ever RIAA platinum record — a far cry from what he has previously described as the disappointing response to Falling in Reverse's latest full-length studio album, 2017's Coming Home.

"Well, my album Coming Home didn't do well — it tanked," Radke said in a July 2023 interview. "It did bad. It didn't do well. The numbers don't lie like they say — in good ways and bad ways. So, I noticed a lot of bands that were my age that were putting out [new music], trying their hardest and they were trying to figure it out. And I just remember being, like, 'I can't put another album out.' I'm, like, 'What can I do? Because I don't wanna go down. I don't wanna disappear into the abyss of aging emo.'"

See Falling in Reverse's upcoming tour dates under the tweet.

Falling in Reverse 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 12 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Sept. 16 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 12 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Oct. 15 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 17 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.