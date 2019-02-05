Falling in Reverse Announce Spring 2019 Headline Tour
Falling in Reverse will be "coming home" to the concert stage this spring, setting out on a new cross-country tour will a killer lineup. Singer Ronnie Radke and crew have booked a month-long run that will also feature sets from Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New and New Years Day.
The tour gets underway April 20 in the band's hometown of Las Vegas, heading south and then east before circling back through the mid portion of the U.S. and wrapping just over a month later on May 24 in Los Angeles. See all of the tour dates listed below.
Falling in Reverse will be supporting their Coming Home album on the "Episode III" trek. However, since that album was released in 2017, the band has also issued a pair of standalone singles -- "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind."
Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New both released new albums -- The Silver Scream and The Future -- in 2018. New Years Day, meanwhile, are reportedly working on a new album to be released later this year.
Falling in Reverse / Ice Nine Kills / From Ashes to New / New Years Day Tour
April 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
April 21 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
April 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
April 24 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 26 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues*
April 27 — Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm*
April 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
April 29 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
May 1 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
May 3 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
May 4 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 5 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
May 7 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
May 8 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
May 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall
May 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
May 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
May 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
May 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
May 17 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution
May 18 — Portland, Ore. @ The Hawthorne Theatre
May 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market
May 21 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
May 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
*No Ice Nine Kills