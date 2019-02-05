Falling in Reverse Announce Spring 2019 Headline Tour

The tour gets underway April 20 in the band's hometown of Las Vegas, heading south and then east before circling back through the mid portion of the U.S. and wrapping just over a month later on May 24 in Los Angeles. See all of the tour dates listed below.

Falling in Reverse will be supporting their Coming Home album on the "Episode III" trek. However, since that album was released in 2017, the band has also issued a pair of standalone singles -- "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind."

Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New both released new albums -- The Silver Scream and The Future -- in 2018. New Years Day, meanwhile, are reportedly working on a new album to be released later this year.

Falling in Reverse / Ice Nine Kills / From Ashes to New / New Years Day Tour

April 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 21 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

April 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

April 24 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 26 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues*

April 27 — Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm*

April 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 29 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 1 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 3 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 4 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 5 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

May 7 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

May 8 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

May 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

May 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

May 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

May 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

May 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 17 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

May 18 — Portland, Ore. @ The Hawthorne Theatre

May 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market

May 21 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

May 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

*No Ice Nine Kills