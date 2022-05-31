WARNING: Violent video ahead!

Don't let the photo fool ya! Ronnie Radke is anything but zen in the latest video for Falling in Reverse's new song "Voices in My Head."

The band just dropped the new Jensen Noen-directed video which finds the Falling in Reverse frontman often at odds with himself in the most violent of ways. It's Ronnie vs. Ronnie .... vs. Ronnie, as various iterations of the musician are offing the others in a variety of brutal ways.

"I wanted to capture what it’s like battling with your your past, present, and future perception of self, and the voices in everyone's head hindering them from their full potential," explained the singer, sharing his vision for the rather graphic video.

The song follows the recently released "Zombified" single issued earlier this year and both songs will appear on the band's forthcoming Neon Zombie EP. Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

Meanwhile, you can also look for Falling in Reverse hitting the road this summer with Papa Roach on a co-headline run. The "Rockzilla" tour will also feature Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Ticketing info can be found here.

Falling in Reverse, "Voices in My Head" Lyrics

The voices in my head

keep on telling me to pray

Cuz’ I’m spinning like a

carousel circling the drain

Hit the bottom of the bottle

I don’t wanna feel the pain

but that is all I got for now

I don’t wanna talk about it

The voices in my head

Keep on begging me to stay

If I pull the trigger now

Then the demons go away

and I know my time is coming

So there ain’t no time to waste

So that is all I got for now

I don’t wanna talk about it The voices in my head

Keep telling me to choose a side

heaven or hell like it’s do or die

I’m a sad boy you know better

Please don’t make this last forever

The voices in my head

Keep telling me I’m not okay

Cause it’s feeling like a hurricane in my brain

Dark clouds dark skies bad weather

Please don’t make this last forever (Eye E eye)

The voices in my head

keep telling me I’m gonna

(Die)

and I don’t wanna talk

about the drama, I’m trauma-

(tized)

they keep tellin me I’m fine

We both know that’s a fuckin

(Lie)

I’m losing my mind but

I don’t wanna talk about it The voices in my head

Keep giving me the worst advice

Kamikaze crash like a suicide

I’m a lost boy you know better

Please don’t make this last forever

the voices in my head

keep telling me I’m insane

and maybe I’m a little bit

That won’t change

Dark clouds dark skies bad weather

Please don’t make this last forever The voices in my head

keep telling me I’m cursed

I’m paranoid I don’t wanna make it any worse

We’re all gonna die but first things first

Imma take the world with me

when they put me in the dirt

Falling in Reverse, "Voices in My Head"