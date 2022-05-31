Ronnie Radke Battles Himself in Violent Falling in Reverse ‘Voices in My Head’ Video
WARNING: Violent video ahead!
Don't let the photo fool ya! Ronnie Radke is anything but zen in the latest video for Falling in Reverse's new song "Voices in My Head."
The band just dropped the new Jensen Noen-directed video which finds the Falling in Reverse frontman often at odds with himself in the most violent of ways. It's Ronnie vs. Ronnie .... vs. Ronnie, as various iterations of the musician are offing the others in a variety of brutal ways.
"I wanted to capture what it’s like battling with your your past, present, and future perception of self, and the voices in everyone's head hindering them from their full potential," explained the singer, sharing his vision for the rather graphic video.
The song follows the recently released "Zombified" single issued earlier this year and both songs will appear on the band's forthcoming Neon Zombie EP. Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.
Meanwhile, you can also look for Falling in Reverse hitting the road this summer with Papa Roach on a co-headline run. The "Rockzilla" tour will also feature Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Ticketing info can be found here.
Falling in Reverse, "Voices in My Head" Lyrics
The voices in my head
keep on telling me to pray
Cuz’ I’m spinning like a
carousel circling the drain
Hit the bottom of the bottle
I don’t wanna feel the pain
but that is all I got for now
I don’t wanna talk about it
The voices in my head
Keep on begging me to stay
If I pull the trigger now
Then the demons go away
and I know my time is coming
So there ain’t no time to waste
So that is all I got for now
I don’t wanna talk about it
The voices in my head
Keep telling me to choose a side
heaven or hell like it’s do or die
I’m a sad boy you know better
Please don’t make this last forever
The voices in my head
Keep telling me I’m not okay
Cause it’s feeling like a hurricane in my brain
Dark clouds dark skies bad weather
Please don’t make this last forever
(Eye E eye)
The voices in my head
keep telling me I’m gonna
(Die)
and I don’t wanna talk
about the drama, I’m trauma-
(tized)
they keep tellin me I’m fine
We both know that’s a fuckin
(Lie)
I’m losing my mind but
I don’t wanna talk about it
The voices in my head
Keep giving me the worst advice
Kamikaze crash like a suicide
I’m a lost boy you know better
Please don’t make this last forever
the voices in my head
keep telling me I’m insane
and maybe I’m a little bit
That won’t change
Dark clouds dark skies bad weather
Please don’t make this last forever
The voices in my head
keep telling me I’m cursed
I’m paranoid I don’t wanna make it any worse
We’re all gonna die but first things first
Imma take the world with me
when they put me in the dirt