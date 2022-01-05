Falling in Reverse Sound Wake Up Call With Anthemic New Song ‘Zombified’

Falling in Reverse are hoping to wake up the masses with their first musical statement of 2022. The band just dropped the anthemic new track "Zombified" that comes with a horror-themed video that you can check out below.

The Jensen Noen-directed film finds the Falling in Reverse crew in the midst of a horror film invasion, first fending off a dystopian world increasingly inhabited by zombies, but that's just the beginning of their worries as more foes enter the fray. You can check out the entertaining video for the song below.

While the clip takes its nod from the song title, including zombies within the narrative, Falling in Reverse appear to have a broader perspective on the term "Zombified" in mind for the song. Singer Ronnie Radke warns, "The monsters aren't living under your bed / They are voices in your head," laying out a lyrical narrative that should make listeners question how they receive their information and what it's doing to our collective mindsets. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the new song and check out the video below.

Falling in Reverse, "Zombified" Lyrics

zombified the monsters aren’t living under your bed,

they are the voices in your head Zombified by the lies they’ve said

We’ve become the walking dead Oh no they’ll never let go,

Of something you said 10 years ago

They’re cancelling you,

And they won’t stop till everybody’s ZOMBIFIED

They’re pumping us with lies

Like it’s formaldehyde

their dead inside

It goes on and on

Let this go

When it stops we’ll never know

We’re hypnotized

And they won’t stop till we’re

ZOMBIFIED you better shut your mouth And bite your tongue

Cause you don’t wanna piss off anyone We’re traumatized by the damage done

Welcome to America. They’re feeding off your broken mind

They won’t die they multiply

We’ve become so fucking blind

They won’t stop till we’re

ZOMBIFIED

Falling in Reverse, "Zombified"

If you like what you heard, "Zombified" is currently available for streaming at this location. The song will appear on the band's upcoming Neon Zombie EP, with more details expected to be announced shortly. In addition, you can also pick up a Falling in Reverse "Zombified" shirt via the band's merch store here.

The new song comes as Falling in Reverse are ramping up to their first tour of 2022. The band previously announced a run with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights and Jeris Johnson that kicks off Jan. 13 in Atlanta and runs through a Feb. 4 finale in Los Angeles. Get more details on the tour right here.