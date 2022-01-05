Falling in Reverse Sound Wake Up Call With Anthemic New Song ‘Zombified’
Falling in Reverse are hoping to wake up the masses with their first musical statement of 2022. The band just dropped the anthemic new track "Zombified" that comes with a horror-themed video that you can check out below.
The Jensen Noen-directed film finds the Falling in Reverse crew in the midst of a horror film invasion, first fending off a dystopian world increasingly inhabited by zombies, but that's just the beginning of their worries as more foes enter the fray. You can check out the entertaining video for the song below.
While the clip takes its nod from the song title, including zombies within the narrative, Falling in Reverse appear to have a broader perspective on the term "Zombified" in mind for the song. Singer Ronnie Radke warns, "The monsters aren't living under your bed / They are voices in your head," laying out a lyrical narrative that should make listeners question how they receive their information and what it's doing to our collective mindsets. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the new song and check out the video below.
Falling in Reverse, "Zombified" Lyrics
zombified
the monsters aren’t living under your bed,
they are the voices in your head
Zombified by the lies they’ve said
We’ve become the walking dead
Oh no they’ll never let go,
Of something you said 10 years ago
They’re cancelling you,
And they won’t stop till everybody’s
ZOMBIFIED
They’re pumping us with lies
Like it’s formaldehyde
their dead inside
It goes on and on
Let this go
When it stops we’ll never know
We’re hypnotized
And they won’t stop till we’re
ZOMBIFIED
you better shut your mouth And bite your tongue
Cause you don’t wanna piss off anyone
We’re traumatized by the damage done
Welcome to America.
They’re feeding off your broken mind
They won’t die they multiply
We’ve become so fucking blind
They won’t stop till we’re
ZOMBIFIED
Falling in Reverse, "Zombified"
If you like what you heard, "Zombified" is currently available for streaming at this location. The song will appear on the band's upcoming Neon Zombie EP, with more details expected to be announced shortly. In addition, you can also pick up a Falling in Reverse "Zombified" shirt via the band's merch store here.
The new song comes as Falling in Reverse are ramping up to their first tour of 2022. The band previously announced a run with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights and Jeris Johnson that kicks off Jan. 13 in Atlanta and runs through a Feb. 4 finale in Los Angeles. Get more details on the tour right here.